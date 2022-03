You might be in a relationship with someone that you care about, and though the two of you might have been together for a while, you might have noticed that your partner seems really interested in how much money you make. Your partner might be spending your money every chance that he or she gets, and it might be making you wonder if he or she is with you because of how he or she feels or if he or she is with you because of your financial situation. So, what do you do if you think that your partner might only be with you because of how much money you make? How do you approach this situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

25 DAYS AGO