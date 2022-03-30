ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

By Chris Smith
 5 hours ago

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.

As a result, eating these chocolate cookies might lead to allergic reactions in some people. Also, people suffering from milk intolerance should definitely not eat the cookies.

Wilton Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit recall

Wilton announced the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit recall earlier this week. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) then published a warning a few days later.

The company explains that a milk allergen is missing from the “Contains” statement on the packaging. This triggered the product recall. The ingredient list mentions “Skim Milk Powder,” but the “Contains” section fails to identify “Milk.”

Moreover, Wilton explains that the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit in the recall was available nationwide through various retail stores and its own website. The product was sold at Walmart for $8.97.

You should be looking for UPC 0070896117274 and lot numbers 22005, 22006, and 22007 to see whether your chocolate cookie kit is part of the recall.

Milk allergy symptoms

Wilton says it has received no reports of allergic reactions after consuming the chocolate cookies in the recall. However, people with milk allergies and those who suffer from lactose intolerance might develop symptoms after eating these chocolate cookies in the future.

The nature of this seasonal dessert implies that many people might not have opened or consumed the packages from the recalled lots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sOuC_0eu9lfFX00
Wilton Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit recall: Product package. Image source: Wilton via FDA

People with known milk sensitivity and allergies should not consume products like the chocolate cookies in the recall. Immediate allergic reactions might include hives; wheezing; itching or tingling around the lips or mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat; coughing or shortness of breath; and vomiting.

Other symptoms might take a longer time to develop. They include loose stoles or diarrhea that might contain blood, abdominal cramps, runny nose, watery eyes, and colic (in babies).

Also, people suffering from severe milk allergy can risk anaphylaxis or even death in some cases.

People with milk or lactose intolerance will typically develop digestive symptoms that need a different treatment.

What you should do

If you have Wilton Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kits at home, you should check the packages to ensure they’re not part of the recall.

The chocolate cookies are still good to eat if you don’t suffer from milk-related health issues. But, again, the nature of the dessert means that people will likely use it around Easter. Friends and family who visit your household might consume the cookies. If they suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to lactose, they risk developing adverse reactions.

That’s why the best course of action is to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund. Alternatively, you can throw it out.

Finally, you’ll find all the information about the Wilton chocolate cookie recall on the FDA website. Make sure you visit this link.

