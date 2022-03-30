ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Legacy Christian Academy in Frisco acquires campus from Starwood Montessori School

By Matt Payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Legacy Christian Academy has acquired a building for early learning from Starwood Montessori School at 6600 Lebanon Road, Frisco. The 26,000-square-foot-facility is expected to open in August to serve...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

10K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KFOX 14

Immanuel Christian School: Core values

EL PASO, Texas — Immanuel Christian School is a ministry of Immanuel Church and was established in 1969. The school is accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International. They're core values follow the CHRIST acronym. Communication, honesty, respect, innovation and teamwork. Daytime on KFOX14 spoke to principal, Linda...
EL PASO, TX
Kingsport Times-News

Cornerstone Christian Academy to hold Narnia-themed fundraiser

ABINGDON, Va. — Cornerstone Christian Academy is welcoming the 2022 spring season by hosting its 11th annual Spring Fling and Auction, giving the Abingdon-based private school an opportunity to raise proceeds in support of its scholarship fund. This year’s event, “The Chronicles of Narnia: Into the Wardrobe,” is scheduled...
ABINGDON, VA
Newnan Times-Herald

Kay Shell Montessori School to hold open house March 25

Based on a child-centered method of education and named for a beloved Cowetan, the Kay Shell Montessori School will host an open house celebration on Friday, March 25. The Kay Shell Montessori School was founded with one purpose - to build a space for all students to grow, learn and create with each passing day. “Pre-school children possess a remarkable ability to absorb the world that surrounds them,” says Teresa Shell, who founded the school. “Maria Montessori believed that the years from birth to age 6 are the most critical period for nurturing a child’s natural curiosity and for laying the foundation for all future development. We are thrilled to offer our children a thoughtfully prepared environment in which to explore and maximize their independence.”
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Education
Frisco, TX
Education
Lootpress

Junior Nursing Academy returns to WVU Tech’s campus this summer

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The Southern West Virginia Junior Nursing Academy, hosted by the West Virginia University School of Nursing, will be June 14-16, 2022. The day camp will be held on WVU Tech’s campus and give participants a sneak peek of what it might be like to be a college nursing student while giving them hands-on experiences.
BECKLEY, WV
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church relocates to Flower Mound

St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church relocated to Flower Mound from Lewisville and held its first service on Feb. 22, church Communications Coordinator Caroline Wilks said. The new Catholic church is located at 5201 Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound. The church office is open 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Thursday and 1:30-5 p.m. Friday. 972-436-9581. www.stphilipcc.org.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco EDC hires first director of innovation to encourage new investment, businesses in city

The Frisco Economic Development Corp. has filled a new role that city officials say will help encourage new investment, business and jobs in the city. Jasmin Brand, the FEDC’s first director of innovation, began her new role on March 14, according to a news release shared by the organization on March 24. Brand has more than 16 years of experience in fields, such as digital media, entrepreneurship, strategic collaboration and partnership development, the release states.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Playgrounds#Legacy Christian Academy
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sean Wilson named new executive director of Westlake Academy

A new leader will be at the helm of Westlake Academy starting June 1. After a search, Sean Wilson was named incoming executive director of the charter school. Wilson will join Westlake Academy after working in academic settings in New Orleans for the past 16 years. He served as the head of school for the International School of Louisiana and most recently for the International High School of New Orleans—a public college-preparatory charter school that offers the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.
WESTLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Berkner High School hosting Richardson ISD board election forum

The Berkner High School PTA is hosting a public forum March 29 for candidates in the Richardson ISD board of trustees election for District 2. The forum is scheduled to be held in the Berkner High School Auditorium, which is located at 1600 E. Spring Valley Road. The forum is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will include moderated topics as well as opportunities for residents to ask questions.
RICHARDSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hood County YMCA Launches Inclusive Soccer League

The Hood County YMCA is kicking off something good for families with an all-new inclusive soccer league for children. Children with adaptive needs and all abilities played alongside each other Sunday at the YMCA fields in Granbury. It's the first league of its kind in Hood County, where every child...
HOOD COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rumble Boxing to open studio in Flower Mound

Rumble Boxing will open a studio sometime this summer in Flower Mound. The studio will be located at 4351 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 500. Rumble Boxing is a boxing studio that hosts group fitness for first-timers and veteran boxers. It will be open from 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. 855-786-2535. www.rumbleboxinggym.com/location/flower-mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy