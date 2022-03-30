ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Players holding auditions for ‘Miscast Mania’ April 3

Indiana Daily Student
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University Players will be holding auditions for their Miscast Cabaret from noon to 4 p.m. on April 3. These auditions will be held in room A200 of the Lee Norvelle Theater and Drama Center. People are encouraged to...

www.idsnews.com

