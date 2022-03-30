ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Police hosting ‘Fill the Cruiser’ for pet items in Greenville

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5qRU_0eu9jqvY00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are hosting a “Fill the Cruiser” event for essential pet items Wednesday in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the event at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 30, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Police are partnering with Greenville Swamp Rabbits to collect essential pet items to then donate to the Greenville Humane Society and Animal Care of Greenville.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEsmV_0eu9jqvY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPHCO_0eu9jqvY00

Some of the items need are:

  • newspaper
  • blankets
  • Clorox
  • dog treats (soft and training)
  • laundry detergent
  • wet cat food
  • dog food
  • toys
  • non-latex gloves
  • distilled water
  • office supplies
  • metal food bowls

When you donate items, you will receive a get a buy one get one ticket voucher redeemable from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for two tickets to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on April 8 th (First Responders Night).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News

17K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Greenville Police Department searching for missing Mississippi teen

GREENVILLE, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page, officers need your help locating 15-year-old Tyrese Brown. Police reported that Brown is a male juvenile who is five feet and six inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. Brown was last seen on Friday, March 11, 2022, wearing khaki pants, a maroon shirt, […]
GREENVILLE, MS
WITN

Greenville police looking for nice smelling fragrance thief

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say a woman who made off with hundreds of dollars worth of fragrances should be smelling pretty good. Police released a surveillance photo of the woman who is wanted in the March 9th heist from Ulta Beauty on Evans Street. The woman was in...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Dog Food#Police#Clorox#Greenville Swamp Rabbits#Nexstar Media Inc
WITN

Maysville police officer trapped in wrecked cruiser for over two hours

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Maysville police officer was trapped in his wrecked police cruiser for more than two hours after it crashed during a police chase overnight. Officer Austin Goulder was chasing a vehicle that didn’t stop for a police safety checkpoint when he crashed on Highway 58, east of Maysville, around 11:30 p.m.
MAYSVILLE, NC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

84 Lumber to Fill Immediate Job Openings in Greenville Area by Hosting Hiring Event on March 22 and 23

Attendees Can Interview, Receive Offers on Site; Signing Bonuses Available. EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is recruiting for 10 immediate openings at locations in Greenville, SC, as the company's business continues to expand nationwide. Interested job seekers can interview for open positions at a hiring event on March 22 and 23, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 84 Lumber's Greenville location (675 S Old Piedmont Hwy, Greenville, SC 29611).
JOBS
WYFF4.com

Driver in deadly hit-and-run in Greenville turns himself in, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The driver involved in adeadly hit-and-run on March 5 in Greenville is in custody, according to Greenville police. Officers said it happened at the intersection of Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive around 10 p.m. Chavious Jackson, 32, is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, police...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Driver dead in head-on crash in Greenville Co.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a head-on crash Tuesday night in Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:24 p.m. on East Standing Spring Road. Troopers said a 2015 Honda crossed the center line and hit another driver going the opposite way head-on. The driver […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man pleads guilty in Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Superior Court. We previously reported, Antonio Dwight Boseman Jr. ,29, was arrested in connection to a July 3 shooting that critically injured a person on Atkinson St in August 2021. The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that Boseman pleaded guilty to assault with a […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy