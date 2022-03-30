Police hosting ‘Fill the Cruiser’ for pet items in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are hosting a “Fill the Cruiser” event for essential pet items Wednesday in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the event at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 30, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Police are partnering with Greenville Swamp Rabbits to collect essential pet items to then donate to the Greenville Humane Society and Animal Care of Greenville.







Some of the items need are:

newspaper

blankets

Clorox

dog treats (soft and training)

laundry detergent

wet cat food

dog food

toys

non-latex gloves

distilled water

office supplies

metal food bowls

When you donate items, you will receive a get a buy one get one ticket voucher redeemable from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for two tickets to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on April 8 th (First Responders Night).

