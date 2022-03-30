ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobrow Press Announces Thieves Graphic Novel from Lucie Bryon

By Nicole Drum
Cover picture for the articleNobrow Press has announced Thieves, a new graphic novel by French cartoonist Lucie Bryon. Thieves is the English language version of Bryon's acclaimed graphic novel, Voleuse, published in France earlier this year. Nobrow is bringing the fan requested English language version of the shōjo manga-inspired queer high school romance story to...

