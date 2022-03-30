ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Marvel's latest show 'Moon Knight' premiered on Disney+ Wednesday. Here's the cast and who they're playing.

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmRBE_0eu9imXF00
Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight in Marvel Studios "Moon Knight."

"Moon Knight" / Disney Plus

  • " Moon Knight " premiered on Disney+ Wednesday.
  • The series introduces a new comic-book hero who has been compared to DC's Batman.
  • Here is a rundown of the show's cast, and who they're all playing in the supernatural series.
Oscar Isaac plays the titular character and his multiple alters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQTTf_0eu9imXF00
While his early costume looks like the typical Batman cape outfit, recently Moon Knight has donned a simple mask and a suit as his superhero costume.

Disney + / Marvel Studios / Marvel Comics

Moon Knight's character was originally a street-level vigilante but has fought both supernatural and cosmic villains in the past. The character was first introduced in the "Werewolf By Night" issue 32 comic in 1975 as a mercenary who was paid to capture a werewolf, Jack Russell.

After making multiple appearances in other comics, Moon Knight finally starred in his own origin comic in 1980.

Marc Spector, Moon Knight's first identity, was doing a mercenary assignment in Egypt when his boss, Bushman, left him to die in the desert for trying to stop the murder of unarmed civilians.

Marc was brought to an Egyptian pharaoh's tomb and laid under a statue of the Ancient Egyptian moon deity Khonshu who revived him. Marc then sought out vengeance against Bushman and his henchmen before returning to New York to become the vigilante, Moon Knight.

To carry out this role, Marc created two new identities Steven Grant, whose wealth financed Spector's hero work, and Jack Lockley, a cab driver who could get information.

Ethan Hawke plays the cult-leader villain Arthur Harrow.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WERHh_0eu9imXF00
The series has completely reimagined the obscure Marvel villain as a cult leader.

Marvel comics / Marvel Studios / Disney+

Ethan Hawke portrays the villain of the Disney+ series, Arthur Harrow. While a comic character of the same name exists, his backstory is very different.

Hawke's character is the leader of a cult that worships the Ancient Egyptian deity Ammit, a goddess that has the head of a crocodile and the body of a lion and a hippotamus put together.

According to Ancient Egypt mythology , after a person had died, their soul will be judged in the Hall of Judgement. Their heart will be weighed on a scale against a feather of the goddess of truth Ma'at to determine if their souls are pure. If the scale did not balance out the soul would be devoured by Ammit and stay restless forever.

In the Disney+ series, the goddess has the ability to judge as well as punish. Harrow and his followers believe Ammit can save the world by judging the world and removing everyone who is evil.

The late Gaspard Ulliel plays Moon Knight's nemesis, Midnight Man.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYvZj_0eu9imXF00
Gaspard Ulliel and Midnight Man.

Getty Images / Marvel Comics

Midnight Man/Anton Mogart is one of Moon Knight's several nemeses. He is portrayed posthumously by Gaspard Ulliel.

The actor died in January following a skiing accident, per the New York Times . He was 37.

May Calamawy plays an entirely new character, Layla El-Faouly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqZc0_0eu9imXF00
Layla could be replacing Moon Knight's lover Marlene Alraune or his friend Frenchie.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images / Marvel Comics

Layla El-Faouly, played by May Calamawy, seems to be a completely new character. Layla has been described as an ally to Moon Knight, who will help him on his quest against Harrow.

In the comics, Moon Knight had two main allies, his friend Frenchie and his lover Marlene Alraune. Layla could be a combination of the two.

F. Murray Abraham is the voice of Khonshu, the moon diety.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXUXH_0eu9imXF00
While Norse gods like Thor are essentially powerful aliens in Marvel comics, Khonshu is an actual Egyptian Deity

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images / Marvel Comics

While Karim El Hakim is the stunt performer portraying Khonshu in " Moon Knight ," he is voiced by Academy Award-winning actor F. Murray Abraham.

Khonshu is an Ancient Egyptian moon god that resurrects Moon Knight and later guides him as his avatar to deal out justice in the world. In the comics, it is not always clear whether Khonshu is real — but when he is real, he's a deity, not an alien like Thor or the other Asgardians.

The series seems to portray Khonshu as a real deity rather than a hallucination.

Lucy Thackeray plays Steven Grant's boss Donna.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJqi0_0eu9imXF00
Lucy Thackeray plays an entirely new character

Marvel Studios / Disney+

Donna is another new character created for the " Moon Knight " series, played by Lucy Thackeray.

Episode one focuses on Moon Knight's alter, Steven Grant, who works in the gift shop of a museum in London. Donna is Grant's strict boss.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider
Insider

343K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

158M+

Views

Related
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Eyeing Netflix Star as The Batman Universe's Harley Quinn

A new Harley Quinn actress is arriving in the DC universe. There's no denying that Warner Bros. struck gold with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and with the unprecedented success the Matt Reeves-directed film is currently enjoying, it surely open the doors for more stories to be explored. Now, it looks like the Batverse is truly on its way to becoming a full-blown shared universe, spawning various spinoff projects. The latest report swirling around the internet is that Matt Reeves will also be bringing beloved DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to the mix.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

10 Female Marvel Characters Who Need Their Own Solo Movies

When the MCU first got its start, it was high on the brawn and low on the girl power. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow doing a crotch-throat grab in black leather and Natalie Portman, Hayley Atwell and Gwyneth Paltrow as supportive girlfriends on the sidelines to the big-league heroes was all there was amidst Marvel’s boys club. Since then, a ton more female Marvel characters have been introduced into the universe that are just as badass, clever and quick-witted as their male counterparts. That being said, the walls are still stacked behind the women of Marvel leading their own solo movies. Out of the Marvel movies released so far, only 2019’s Captain Marvel and 2021’s Black Widow is all we’ve seen.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool: Fan-Favorite Actor Unsure if They're Returning for MCU Sequel

Morena Baccarin has yet to get the call. Comic book film fans are uber-excited for the much-awaited return of Deadpool on the big screen, this time, under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner. Now, we still don't know much about Deadpool 3 other than the fact that it'll see Ryan Reynolds and his Free Guy director Shawn Levy reunite.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Gaspard Ulliel
Person
Oscar Isaac
BGR.com

Midnight Sons might be Marvel’s next big Avengers-like crossover

Marvel has yet to announce any Avengers 5 plans, as the studio is building a massive MCU Phase 4 story that’s bigger than anything we’ve seen so far. That’s because Disney Plus lets Marvel tell richer stories and explore characters more in-depth than ever before. Before we get to the next Avengers crossover, Marvel might introduce another team via a standalone movie, and that’s the Midnight Sons.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Dc#Egyptian
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Egypt
CinemaBlend

Fresh Prince’s Original Aunt Viv Actress Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock On The Oscars

Even if you’re not someone who sets aside Oscar night every year to watch Hollywood talent receive awards for some killer films, performances and other contributions, it’s likely the 2022 Oscars have flown onto your radar. Thanks to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on live TV, it seems like everyone is talking about the awards ceremony, including Smith’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Janet Hubert. The Aunt Vivian actress has reacted to the viral slap by addressing Smith in a blunt and straightforward post.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth's first official Marvel Studios film. Today's Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman's Wolverine be far behind?
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Could Hugh Jackman Actually Play Wolverine In Deadpool 3? Here’s What Ryan Reynolds Thinks

Hugh Jackman Hollywood career launched in 2000 when he debuted as Wolverine in X-Men, and his run as the character lasted until 2017’s Logan. Since then, Jackman has said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t plan to don the adamanitum claws again, but that hasn’t stopped Ryan Reynolds from expressing interest in getting a proper cinematic Wolverine/Deadpool team-up. Many fans online have pitched for that to happen in Deadpool 3 (which was originally the plan), and Reynolds is game for this.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius star Jared Leto reveals whether he'd return as Joker

Morbius star Jared Leto has not completely closed the door on reprising his role as the Joker. He starred as the notorious villain twice, in 2016's Suicide Squad and again in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, in an interview with Variety Leto confirmed he is open to playing Batman's arch nemesis once more if Warner Bros was to ask him: "Never say never,” he said.
MOVIES
Collider

Ethan Hawke on ‘Moon Knight’ and Playing a Character That’s Malevolent But Completely Sane

With Marvel’s newest series, Moon Knight, arriving on March 30th on Disney+, I recently got to speak with Ethan Hawke about playing the antagonist, Arthur Harrow. During the interview, Hawke talked about how he ended up on Moon Knight, how Oscar Isaac wanted him in the role, seeing his character as part monk and part doctor, how he found the look and voice, why he needed to play the character as someone malevolent but completely sane, and how he’d been talking to Marvel about taking on an MCU role, but it hadn’t worked out till now.
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

343K+
Followers
24K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy