Tulsa, OK

Gilcrease Museum to open pop up gallery at Mother Road Market

By Emily Farris
 5 hours ago
Miss going to the Gilcrease Museum? You're in luck - the beloved Tulsa museum is opening a pop-up retail and gallery space at Mother Road Market starting Saturday, April 2.

The new pop-up space is happening while Gilcrease is in the process of constructing its new facility. Demolition began in Jan. 2022 and construction is expected to last until 2024.

The “Curations by Gilcrease” pop-up shop will feature a mix of recognizable items that the museum store is known for, including:

  • Native American-made jewelry
  • Weavings and reproductions from the Gilcrease collection
  • Local and handmade items
Part of the space will be known as a “Community Engagement Gallery,” where Gilcrease will display renderings of its upcoming new facility, featuring works from Oklahoma artists, as well as interactive art activities.

According to Gilcrease Museum Executive Director Susan Neal, the pop-up shop is just one part of a plan in keeping a strong presence of Gilcrease in the Tulsa community while the new museum is constructed.

“As we build a world-class museum to match the Gilcrease collection, we’re excited to have this opportunity to continue offering the Gilcrease experience to Tulsans,” said Neal. “Being able to partner with Mother Road Market, one of Tulsa’s most popular attractions, allows us to serve Tulsans while keeping a Gilcrease presence in the community in a fun and interactive way during construction.”

Brian Paschal, Managing Director of Lobeck Taylor Operating Foundation for Mother Road Market, sits on the Gilcrease Community Advisory Council and brought the idea forward.

“Shops at Mother Road Market is thrilled to become the temporary home for Gilcrease,” said Paschal. “The Museum is a critical component of Tulsa’s rich cultural fabric, and we are honored to welcome Gilcrease to our home at 11th and Lewis where more residents and tourists can learn about the museum and its new facility."

Hours of operation for “Curations by Gilcrease” at Mother Road Market will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. All proceeds from store sales will benefit Gilcrease Museum.

Mother Road Market is located at 1102 S. Lewis Ave. in Tulsa.

To learn more about the pop-up shop at Mother Road Market, visit either Mother Road Market's website or the museum's website .

