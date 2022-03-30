ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mayor Bowser highlighting investments for DC senior citizens

By Elise Kim
 5 hours ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is highlighting investments for seniors citizens living in Washington DC Wednesday morning.

Mayor Bowser mandates masks in DC

This event is taking place at the Bernice Fonteneau Senior Wellness Center at 11 a.m. To tune in live click here.


WDVM 25

WDVM 25

