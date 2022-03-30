Mayor Bowser highlighting investments for DC senior citizens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday he will be spending $45 million to try to stop violent crime in Baltimore. “Out of control violent crime in the streets of Baltimore is the most important issue facing the city,” Gov. Hogan said. For the second time, the Governor will be adding more positions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, spending $3.5 million on 30 new positions including 10 for the Baltimore office to help prosecute violent offenders. $6.5 million will go to help Baltimore Police beef up its warrant apprehension task force. “Aggressive and immediate enforcement of outstanding open warrants is critical to getting...

