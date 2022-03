MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Nashville hot chicken that causes a buzz from coast to coast is what Big Shake’s is all about. Until recently, however, those being able to enjoy the food were limited to people in the Nashville, Tenn., area. That’s all changed now that the chain is offering nationwide shipping of its famous hot chicken, as well as a line of its other popular products. Within two days from placing the order, dinner can be on the table no matter where you live around the country.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO