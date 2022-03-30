ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

‘Spot the blue dot’ to fight child abuse in Rensselaer County

By Harrison Gereau
 5 hours ago

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, an annual observance in the United States dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child abuse. In support of the occasion, the START Children’s Center is holding a “Spot the Blue Dot” contest from April 1 until April 30.

The East Greenbush Police Department said Tuesday, “For more than 20 years, START, a non-profit agency, has been addressing the needs of youths who are victims of sexual or physical abuse, human trafficking, or have been witness to violence or crime.”

“Spot the Blue Dot” sign. (Credit: START Children’s Center)
Beginning April 1, there will be 47 “Spot the Blue Dot” signs placed throughout Rensselaer County. When you find a sign, take a picture with it while making sure both the sign and your child are visible, and email each picture with its location to events@startcac.com .

This contest is intended for school-aged kids up to and including age 18. Make sure each email submission includes the child’s name, grade, and school they attend.

For every sign found, their name will be entered into a drawing to win a gift card- meaning if they find ten signs, their name will be entered ten times. There will be a total of five gift cards awarded through the contest, which was described as “all fun, no cost.”

