ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Could open a small boutique’: Jury finds man guilty of stealing $200,000 in luxury items

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 hours ago

NEW YORK — A jury convicted a New York man who prosecutors said stole more than $200,000 in goods from a downtown Chanel store, and then bragged about it online.

Prosecutors said Eric Spencer was with three other people when he went into the Chanel store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood and began ripping handbags off the shelves. When he was confronted by security, prosecutors said Spencer “reached into his waistband and intimated he had a firearm, causing store personnel to back off as the perpetrators made off with over $200,000 in luxury goods.”

Among the evidence prosecutors showed the jury was a surveillance photo appearing to show Spencer running down the street with his hands full of Chanel handbags, and a photo prosecutors alleged was taken by Spencer of a bag that had been stolen in the robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANaTS_0eu9g1yN00
Evidence photo: Chanel bag Prosecutors said Eric Spencer took this photo of Chanel purse after stealing it. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Prosecutors said Spencer not only took photos of the stolen items, but also bragged on social media about the robbery, saying he “could open a small boutique.”

Spencer was convicted of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, which each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, WNBC reported. Sentencing is scheduled for June 30.

At the time of Spencer’s arrest in 2021, investigators told WABC they were still searching for the other three suspects in the robbery.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle

90K+

Followers

100K+

Posts

42M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NBC News

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein caught smuggling Milk Duds in jail

Harvey Weinstein was caught with contraband Milk Duds in November, prompting a reprimand from L.A. County jail guards, according to records viewed by Variety. The Milk Duds were found during a search on Nov. 10, after Weinstein had a face-to-face meeting with Shawn Burkley, one of his attorneys. The Milk Duds were confiscated, and the guards warned that they would have to search his attorneys’ legal binders and laptop bags on future visits.
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

Man pleads guilty to stealing COVID relief funds in NoHo hospice scheme

A West Hills man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing government funds designed to aid medical providers in the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19. Gurgen Israyelyan, 39, also admitted to stealing additional government funds intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Israyelyan said he […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Moment 'out of his wits' CEO, 38, steals a 60-foot yacht in Newport harbor and crashes into dozens of boats in destructive joyride that injured one woman: Vandal is being held on $3M bond

A San Diego CEO stole a 60-foot yacht in Newport Harbor and took it for a destructive joyride, crashing into dozens of boats and injuring one woman. Joel Praneet Siam, 38, of San Diego, surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol after they boarded the crashed boat after Siam's joyride on Thursday. He was seen being escorted by police wearing an orange life vest and wind-swept hair as he entered the squad car barefoot.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Goods#Sentencing#Robbery#Soho#Chanel#Wnbc#Wabc#Cox Media Group
mansionglobal.com

200-Year-Old Manhattan Townhouse Hits the Market for $7.5 Million

A 19th-century Manhattan townhouse hit the market Tuesday for $7.5 million—the first time it’s been up for sale since the 1990s. A 19th-century Manhattan townhouse hit the market Tuesday for $7.5 million—the first time it’s been up for sale since the 1990s. Located on Grove Street...
REAL ESTATE
WKRG News 5

Jury finds man guilty of strangling his mother

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile District Attorney’s Office announced a court jury found a man guilty of murder and 13 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card on Wednesday, March 23. Clarke Raines was found guilty based on the evidence that came into the trial. The DA says the jury confirmed that Kay […]
MOBILE, AL
Vail Daily

Jury finds Vail man not guilty of attempted murder

The story of how Robert Fergus-Jean came to be charged with first-degree attempted murder, among other things, has been told and retold from various perspectives since his trial began last week. It all began in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2020, when Fergus-Jean fired six shots at his...
VAIL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Woman wearing Nazi armband faces possible hate crime charges after brawl with elderly Jewish man

A Californian woman who wore a Swastika armband may face hate crime charges after she hurled anti-Semitic insults at and brawled with an elderly man who asked her to remove her Nazi paraphernalia. The woman was walking around a community centre in Orange County, California on 7 March when she was confronted by an 81-year-old reportedly Jewish man. According to The Los Angeles Times, the man asked the woman to remove her armband, and she responded with anti-Semitic insults. The elderly man tried to remove her armband, which started a fight between the two. After police responded to the...
SOCIETY
WGN News

Racine County jury finds woman guilty in 1999 homicide

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A woman accused of killing her housekeeper and dumping her body in a southern Wisconsin cornfield in 1999 has been found guilty of criminal charges. A jury in Racine County on Wednesday found 66-year-old Linda La Roche guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. For nearly two decades the […]
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County jury finds man not guilty of theft, knife assault

A Kern County jury found a man not guilty Tuesday of two counts of felony theft and allegations he assaulted three people with a knife on Oct. 21, according to a statement from the Kern County Public Defender’s Office. Nicky Sessions, 50, was acquitted of all felony counts, including...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents stop, arrest Bend cocaine trafficking suspect, make record 6.2-lb. haul of drug

A three-month investigation of a “significant” cocaine trafficker to Bend-area bars and nightclubs led to a traffic stop and arrest late last week of a 36-year-old Bend man and a Central Oregon-record seizure of 6.2 pounds of the drug, along with $266,000 in cash, drug agents said Wednesday. A judge later set his bail at $1 million. The post C.O. drug agents stop, arrest Bend cocaine trafficking suspect, make record 6.2-lb. haul of drug appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Sun Journal

Habitual felons: Two New Bernians were given long prison sentences

Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas announced on Wednesday that a man and woman from New Bern pled guilty to several criminal charges while both were given lengthy prison sentences. Tammy White Usher, 46 of New Bern, pled guilty to charges of possession of cocaine, conspiracy to commit larceny, larceny, resisting a public officer,...
NEW BERN, NC
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
90K+
Followers
100K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy