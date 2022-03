Drivers could face a fine for just touching a mobile phone while behind the wheel – and the same goes for passengers in certain circumstances under tough new rules.Motorists are banned from using a hand-held mobile phone or similar device, such as a tablet, in “virtually any circumstance” under strict rules that came into force on Friday.The rule still applies to drivers sitting in stationary traffic, such as at traffic lights or in motorway queues, as well as to passengers supervising a learner driver.Anyone caught using a handheld device while driving could face a fine of up to £1,000 and...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO