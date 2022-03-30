ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

How tumor cells 'camouflage' themselves in the bloodstream to avoid being detected

By University of Granada
MedicalXpress
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liquid Biopsy and Cancer Interception research group—part of the Biohealth Research Institute in Granada (ibs.GRANADA), in which researchers from the University of Granada (UGR) participate—has discovered that tumor cells pass themselves off as platelets to go undetected in the bloodstream. This finding constitutes a paradigm shift...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Long-suspected turbocharger for memory found in brain cells of mice

Scientists have long known that learning requires the flow of calcium into and out of brain cells. But researchers at Columbia's Zuckerman Institute have now discovered that floods of calcium originating from within neurons can also boost learning. The finding emerged from studies of how mice remember new places they explore.
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A promising treatment for ovarian cancer

Over 20,000 women across the U.S. and Canada are diagnosed with ovarian cancer annually. The symptoms of this disease are often overlooked until it has spread, making it difficult to detect and treat with conventional methods like radiation and chemotherapy. Dr. Cory Books, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#Camouflage#Immune System#Bloodstream#Granada#The University Of Granada#Ugr#Genyo
MedicalXpress

Obesity alters molecular architecture of liver cells. Repairing structure reverses metabolic disease

Cells use their molecular architecture to regulate their metabolic functions, and repairing diseased cells' architecture to a healthier state can also repair metabolism, according to a study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers. "Chronic metabolic disease, which includes obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular and liver diseases, is...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedicalXpress

Immune responses in chronic inflammatory bowel diseases

Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are characterized by inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract which flares up in phases and which is accompanied by abdominal pain, diarrhea and severe impairment of the quality of life. The inflammation is triggered by an excessive response of the immune system. It is driven in particular by T lymphocytes (also called T cells). Using their T cell receptor (TCR), they can recognize antigens (e.g. foreign proteins) and trigger an immune response that exactly matches a specific antigen. These specialized immune cells are the focus of research by a team from the Cluster of Excellence "Precision Medicine in Chronic Inflammation" (PMI). "The aim of our study was to identify specific T lymphocytes associated with these diseases," explained Dr. Elisa Rosati, former postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Clinical Molecular Biology (IKMB) at Kiel University (CAU) and the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), Campus Kiel.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Dimmer Switch Discovered for Human Brain Cell Growth

Controlling how cells grow is fundamental to ensuring proper brain development and stopping aggressive brain tumors. The network of molecules that control brain cell growth is thought to be complex and vast, but now McGill University researchers provide striking evidence of a single gene that can, by itself, control brain cell growth in humans.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

‘Worm-on-a-chip’ could sniff out lung cancer before it spreads

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A device that uses tiny worms to “sniff out” lung cancer could help save lives by detecting the disease before it spreads. Researchers in Korea say the worms are drawn to the “floral” smell of cancer cells — which likely resembles their favorite food.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

"Supercharging" Cancer-Fighting T Cells

Yale scientists have identified a way to “supercharge” tumor-attacking T cells, a finding that may not only improve the effectiveness of a promising type of cell-based cancer immunotherapy but also expand the number of cancers it can treat. Their findings are published March 10 in the journal Cell...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Sequencing of drug combinations could amplify the anti-tumor immune response in liver cancer

A new therapeutic strategy for hepatocellular cancer (HCC) that initially primes the tumor with an immune checkpoint inhibitor before using a multikinase inhibitor drug showed great promise for treating patients with the deadly disease, a Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) study found. In a paper published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute, researchers reported that the new sequencing approach enhanced the effectiveness of the dual drug therapy, potentially allowing de-escalation of the prolonged use of medications and thus reducing toxic drug exposure.
CANCER
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Scientists Develop Invisibility Cloak for Cancer Drugs

An ‘invisibility cloak’ for cancer drugs has been developed by scientists. It hides ‘good bacteria’ from the immune system, enabling them to reach tumors undetected. The masked probiotic could revolutionize therapy. In experiments, it wiped out diseased cells in mice. It is hoped the technique will...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

CAR T cells suppress GI solid tumor cells, without toxicity to healthy tissue, in preclinical research

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can be remarkably effective in treating leukemias and lymphomas, but there are no successful immunotherapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) yet. Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered that CAR-T cells directed to a tumor antigen, CDH17, a cell surface marker expressed on both NETs and GICs but also found on healthy tissues, eliminated GICs in several preclinical models without toxicity to normal tissues in multiple mouse organs, including the small intestine and colon. The results from this study, the first to target CDH17 in neuroendocrine tumors, suggest a new class of tumor associated antigens accessible to CAR-T cells in tumors but sequestered from CAR-T cells in healthy tissues.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Revealing communications between brain and body

The human brain is a busy organ—detecting signals from all over the body as it undergoes change throughout the day. When the lungs inhale an irritant, the body knows to cough. Or when the stomach ingests toxins, it induces vomiting. The brain plays a role in both. The brain's...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop sound-controlled bacteria to fight cancer

Since its invention, chemotherapy has proven to be a valuable tool in treating cancers of many kinds, but it has a big downside. In addition to killing cancer cells, it can also kill healthy cells like the ones in hair follicles, causing baldness; and those that line the stomach, causing nausea.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy