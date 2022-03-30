ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance and data sharing shows lags in tracking new variants

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers from China, the U.S. and Switzerland has found via a global analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance and data sharing that more needs to be done to track the appearance of new variants. In their paper published in the journal Nature Genetics, the group describes their surveillance methodology,...

The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hantavirus: First human antibody to effectively neutralize discovered

An international research team discovered the first human antibody to effectively neutralize two types of hantaviruses in animal models, according to a study published online Mar. 16 in Science Translational Medicine. Based on their initial results, the antibody appears to be a promising candidate for developing a “pan-hantavirus” therapy to protect against outbreaks caused by multiple types of known or emerging hantaviruses.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection Risk Shows Omicron COVID Variant Evades Immunity From Prior Infection

Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection risk in South Africa reveals differences among variants of concern. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 evades immunity from prior infection, an analysis of routine surveillance data from South Africa indicates. Early in November 2021, South African scientists spotted SARS-CoV-2 reinfections consistent with the timing of the...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

AstraZeneca antibody drug effective against BA.2, study finds

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody drug Evusheld maintained effectiveness against various omicron subvariants, including BA.2, in a recent independent laboratory study, the drugmaker said March 21. Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found Evusheld retained potent neutralizing activity against omicron subvariants BA.2, BA.1 and BA.1.1. The treatment...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

IgA antibodies seem to protect unvaccinated against COVID-19

Despite daily contact with COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic, some health professionals avoided falling ill. As a University of Gothenburg study shows, the explanation appears to be an antidote in the immune system: IgA antibodies to COVID-19. To understand how the immune system builds up its defenses against COVID-19,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WISH-TV

Researchers identify first case of animal-to-human COVID transmission

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scientists have identified the very first case of a coronavirus transmission from animal to human, according to a new study. At first, researchers thought white-tailed deer were being infected by people, but new evidence shows it may also work the other way around. U.S. and Canadian...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Different SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants May Give Rise to Different Long COVID Symptoms

Italian study of long-COVID patients suggests those infected with the Alpha variant experienced different neurological and emotional symptoms compared to those who contracted the original form of SARS-CoV-2. New research to be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (April 23-26,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds majority of healthcare workers accepting of COVID-19 vaccines

Research led by the University of Minnesota, published in Vaccine, has found that the majority of healthcare workers have been accepting of COVID-19 vaccines. "Healthcare workers are invaluable, serving communities at the critical link between public and individual health, particularly in immigrant communities," said William Stauffer, MD, MSPH, FASTMH, a professor in the U of M Medical School and Center for Global Health and Social Responsibility. "They provide individuals with trustworthy information about vaccines and offer public health agencies insight and guidance for vaccine efforts."
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How fingers could point to a link between low testosterone and COVID hospitalizations

Could the length of a person's fingers provide a clue to how ill they might get after contracting COVID-19? It is widely recognized that a longer ring finger is a marker of higher levels of testosterone prenatally, whereas a longer index finger is a marker of higher levels of estrogen. Generally, men have longer ring fingers, whereas women have longer index fingers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Best statins for reducing cardiovascular risk in people with diabetes found

Three commonly prescribed statins are best placed to lower all the "bad" types of cholesterol and prevent cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes, according to a statistical combination of the results of 42 clinical trials. The study was carried out by University of Manchester, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) and Keele University scientists, and funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 host prediction based on virus-host genetic features

The genetic diversity of the Coronaviruses gives them different biological abilities, such as infect different cells and/or organisms, a wide spectrum of clinical manifestations, their different routes of dispersion, and viral transmission in a specific host. In recent decades, different Coronaviruses have emerged that are highly adapted for humans and causing serious diseases, leaving their host of unknown origin. The viral genome information is particularly important to enable the recognition of patterns linked to their biological characteristics, such as the specificity in the host-parasite relationship. Here, based on a previously computational tool, the Seq2Hosts, we developed a novel approach which uses new variables obtained from the frequency of spike-Coronaviruses codons, the Relative Synonymous Codon Usage (RSCU) to shed new light on the molecular mechanisms involved in the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) host specificity. By using the RSCU obtained from nucleotide sequences before the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, we assessed the possibility of know the hosts capable to be infected by these new emerging species, which was first identified infecting humans during 2019 in Wuhan, China. According to the model trained and validated using sequences available before the pandemic, bats are the most likely the natural host to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, as previously suggested in other studies that searched for the host viral origin.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Can COVID-causing coronavirus outwit human innate immune response?

As Americans cross their fingers, hoping the pandemic stays behind them, scientists across the country remain focused on the novel coronavirus, intent on combating its next move. For many researchers, that means examining mutations in the infamous spike protein and studying ways the virus outsmarts vaccines and their triggered antibody...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Disease severity linked to N protein of SARS-CoV-2

A multicenter collaboration tracking the spread and evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Saudi Arabia has identified mutations in the virus's N protein associated with increased viral loads in COVID-19 patients. The study provides insight into the function of this nucleocapsid protein, which could help develop drugs that reduce the impact of coronavirus infection.
SCIENCE

