'Pretty Heart' singer Parker McCollum marries at Texas wedding

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 5 hours ago
March 30 (UPI) -- "Pretty Heart" singer Parker McCollum is a married man.

The 29-year-old country music singer married Hallie Ray Light at a wedding Monday outside Houston, Texas.

McCollum and Light said their vows at Boxwood Manor in Tomball.

The couple shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos from their wedding.

"Took me 3 years, but she is officially Hallie Ray Light McCollum!" McCollum captioned his post.

Light included their wedding date, writing "3.28.22."

Country music singers Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley were among those to congratulate McCollum in the comments.

"Congrats my man!! Happy for u guys," Aldean wrote.

"Congrats dude!" Bentley said.

McCollum and Light got engaged in July after more than two years of dating.

"She said yes!" the singer said on Instagram at the time.

McCollum is known for the singles "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved by You." He released his debut album, The Limestone Kid, in 2015, and has since released the albums Probably Wrong and Gold Chain Cowboy.

