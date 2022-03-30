ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Seth Rollins on AEW Mentioning WWE Superstars: ‘I Find It Very Tacky and Low Brow’

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lllr_0eu9f4el00

He is not a fan of AEW wrestlers dropping WWE names in promos.

Seth Rollins didn't pull any punches when asked about AEW wrestlers dropping the names of WWE superstars in promos during an appearance this week on the SI Media Podcast .

Over the past few months, AEW wrestlers such as CM Punk and MJF have mentioned WWE superstars, The Miz, John Cena and others during televised promos.

“They can do whatever they want. I find it very tacky and very low brow, personally. I think it looks and reeks of desperation. I just don’t think it’s anything on our television show that we need to go there and talk down about those guys.

“They’re doing their thing. They’re doing it very well. We’re happy for them. I am, at least, personally. Are they on our level? No. They’ve got a long way to go to catch up to us. And that’s fine. And they know that. And I think they do things differently. But for me, my perspective, I think it’s just a step down for us to use it as insult, so that’s my perspective on it. People may not share that opinion.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

During the podcast, Rollins also discussed not having an opponent for WrestleMania and how he makes that story line work.

“You do what I’ve been doing and you try to make it work. So that’s what I’ve done the last few weeks. Try to work my way into WrestleMania . People say this is ridiculous. This is preposterous. You’re Seth Freakin’ Rollins. How could you miss WrestleMania ? If you only knew how close to the truth this story line was, your mind would be blown. This is a very legitimate situation for me.

“Everything went haywire on Day 1 in Atlanta. COVID-19 blew the whole thing up; you see Brock Lesnar walk out with the WWE championship. All hell broke loose, It’s dominoes. Everything just has to fall. Bobby Lashley gets hurt. Everything is chaos after that. So this is a very legitimate situation that has translated to screentime every Monday night and it’s been a fun story, because it’s the only match that’s up in the air and you can follow every week, What’s gonna happen next. What’s gonna happen next . What are these weird crossroads we’re gonna get into to get to the finish line. It’s been fun. Not my ideal way to go into WrestleMania . It’s a lot of extra stress, but it’s been a party. And I think we’re gonna get there one way or the other; and I’m excited to get to Dallas. I’m gonna have my WrestleMania moment one way or the other.”

Rollins also talked about WWE making WrestleMania a two-night show, whether he'd rather be on Raw or SmackDown , his trademark “drip,” the time Vince McMahon stopped him from bringing back his famous blond streak, working with Roman Reigns, his relationship with Jon Moxley, how he’s handling fatherhood and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple , Spotify and Stitcher .

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To The Ring Again Soon

Welcome back? Wrestling is a unique sport when it comes to retirement. A wrestler can get out of the ring but then jump back in for a one off return, which isn’t something you get to see in more mainstream sports. It can be a lot of fun to see someone return to the ring after so long away, and that is going to be the case again later this year with a certain WWE Hall of Famer.
WWE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Was “Relieved” To Hear Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

While speaking to the UK Metro, Bryan Danielson commented on his reaction to the news that Cody Rhodes had departed AEW:. “You have to understand my relationship to this story breaking is a little bit different because I’m not on the internet very much. So I woke up, had no idea, I texted Tony Khan something about some idea I had or whatever. Completely oblivious. I’m driving to the airport and my wife [Brie Bella] texts me, and I usually don’t check it but it comes up on the thing and it said, ‘Did you hear about Cody and Brandi?’ And the first thing that went through my head is, ‘Oh no, did something happen? Did they get in a crash? Did something bad happen to their daughter?’ I’m thinking, worst case scenario. I call her and I say, ‘What happened with Cody and Brandi?’ And she said, ‘They’re leaving AEW’. And it was almost a relief.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

The Undertaker Comments On The Death of Scott Hall

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Undertaker commented on the death of Scott Hall:. “Man, one of the great in-ring workers. He was really gifted, him and Shawn’s ladder match at Madison Square Garden was one of those legendary iconic matches. It’s just another sad example, we lose and have lost way too many guys, at way too young of age. Some of our choices that we make early on we don’t see the ramifications later on in our lives. You can’t foreshadow that. But it’s just sad to lose a guy that you’ve been in the trenches with, that you come up with.
WWE
CinemaBlend

Rikishi Dropped His Top 5 WWE Wrestlers Of All-Time, And His List Is Really Interesting

Ask two wrestling fans for their all-time best lists, and the chances of getting identical ones are basically zero. That’s because everyone places different levels of importance on things like mic work, in-ring ability and actually winning matches. Does it matter if someone was never the top draw? How much should longevity count versus an amazing peak? Is there a particular era that’s more important? There’s just so much to consider.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
The Miz
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
John Cena
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Reportedly Interested In Former WWE Superstars

Toni Storm is rumored to be signing with AEW soon. AEW officials reportedly have significant interest in signing Storm, according to Fightful Select. The interest is so strong that several talents outright expect Storm to join the company sooner than later. There were numerous AEW wrestlers who have been pushing for Storm to be signed.
NFL
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Confirms His Future With the WWE

Paul Heyman has been back with the WWE ever since he returned to be Brock Lesnar's advocate back in 2012. Since then he's worked with a number of wrestlers both onscreen and behind the scenes and even oversaw Raw's creative direction as its executive director from 2019-2020. He's currently working as the special counsel for "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and, during an interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, he confirmed he quietly signed a long-term contract last year.
WWE
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins got a strange message

One of the biggest absentees on the Wrestlemania 38 card, at least to date, is the company's former WWE and Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, with Monday Night Raw Visionary trying hard to steal the spot. to some colleagues in his showcase of the Immortals program, first with Kevin Owens, scheduled in a segment with the Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and then with AJ Styles, who will face Edge at the Showcase of the Immortals instead.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Si Media Podcast#Mjf#Wrestlemania
wrestlinginc.com

Riddle Weighs In On Cain Velasquez’s Attempted Murder Arrest

WWE Superstar Riddle recently spoke with Adam’s Apple, where he revealed some dream opponents. Brock Lesnar remains the number one person that the former UFC star would like to get in there with but there are some other names he’s interested in working against as well. “I would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
411mania.com

WWE Live Event Results 3.27.22: Trish Stratus Slaps Becky Lynch, More

Sunday night’s WWE live in Toronto saw Becky Lynch confronted by Trish Stratus after the main event and getting slapped. WWE held the event the Coca-Cola Coliseum and you can see the results below, per WZ:. * The Miz interrupts the Kevin Owens Show with Trish Stratus, which had...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Bo Dallas Says He’s Returning To Wrestling Soon

Former WWE Superstar Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas) took part in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner recently. During the session, Rotunda confirmed he’s eyeing a return to the ring soon. “I’m far from done,” Dallas said. “Not to make any cliché, but I’m just getting started and if...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Augusta Free Press

Roman Reigns retains Universal title as Road to Wrestlemania makes stop at JPJ

Drew McIntyre, predictably, didn’t win the Universal title from Roman Reigns at the WWE house show at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville Sunday night. The surprise was how the match played out. Reigns, the reigning, defending Universal champ, slated to face former champ Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Reportedly Has “Heated Discussion” With Top AEW Star

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan reportedly had a heated discussion with MJF over the weekend. We noted last week how MJF spoke with Ariel Helwani to discuss interest from WWE, his AEW contract status, Cody Rhodes’ departure, his relationship with WWE executive Bruce Prichard, and other topics. Now Fightful Select reports that Khan took issue with the interview being set up without notifying AEW’s PR team.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker Reveals WrestleMania Match He Was Disappointed With

The Undertaker had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades, but he wrestled his final match when he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Undertaker’s WrestleMania matches are without question a huge part of his legacy, and they will no doubt be a topic of discussion at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Locks Up Important Name In New Long Term Deal

He’ll be around for a bit. There are a lot of people who come together to produce an edition of any WWE television, with the wrestlers themselves often not being the most important parts. With so many different people in so many different roles, it can be very important for WWE to sign as many people up long term as they can. That is what they have done again with an important piece of the puzzle.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Ric Flair Ends Podcast As Blowup With Co-Host Leads To Nasty Exchange

It’s a bad ending. The rise of podcasting has changed the way wrestlers are able to communicate with their fans. There are now all kinds of wrestling podcasts, where wrestlers are able to talk about whatever topic they choose, possibly answering fans’ questions or conducting interviews at the same time. Some of the biggest names in wrestling have a podcast, but now one of them is going to undergo a major, which didn’t come well.
WWE
Fightful

Wrestlers React To Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a GI Jane joke. Wrestling feuds have started under more normal circumstances. Following the incident at the Oscars, wrestlers took to social media to post their reactions. Fans can learn more about the slap by clicking here.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Gives His Thoughts On The Goldust Character

In the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts and DDP, Diamond Dallas Page, focused on the Rhodes wrestling family. In particular, they talked about Goldust, the WWE character portrayed by current AEW star Dustin Rhodes, one that Jake Roberts is a big fan of. “I love...
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

58K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy