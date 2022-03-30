New Investment in Electric Buses Moves Madison Closer to Goal of 100% Electric BRT System

Mayor Rhodes-Conway and nine City Alders introduced a resolution authorizing a contract with New Flyer industries for zero emissions Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles and approving the next steps for the East-West BRT project.

Funding available through the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act is allowing Madison to modify its BRT bus purchase to include up to 46 all electric buses without any additional local funding contribution.

“I am grateful to President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg for helping Madison move quickly to implement a fully electric BRT system,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, “I also want to thank Alders Furman and Foster for being early champions of this resolution, and all Alders who signed onto this important investment for the future of our transportation network, the future of our dynamic economy and the sustainability of our environment for generations to come.”

The resolution, available here, calls for a base of order of 27 60-foot all-electric articulated buses, which is more than half of the 46 vehicles needed to operate the upcoming BRT system. It also includes an option to add 19 more of these vehicles if additional funding becomes available through the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act and Small Starts grant programs. The resolution also approves the roadway and station geometry for the East-West BRT project. It is sponsored by Alders Keith Furman, Grant Foster, Patrick Heck, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Yannette Figueroa Cole, Tag Evers, Arvina Martin, Syed Abbas, and Nikki Conklin.

With each of Metro’s current buses using approximately 5,658 gallons diesel each year, electric buses are expected to conserve nearly a quarter million gallons of fuel yearly. With no engines, transmissions, intakes or exhaust systems, electric vehicles can also save up to $125,000 in maintenance costs per vehicle during the lifetime of the bus.

Converting Metro’s fleet to electric is one of the most important things the City can do to take climate action. Electric buses take cars off the street and release zero emissions back into the atmosphere, with each one saving an estimated 135 metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) annually.