Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year!

The 2021-22 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns July 31 with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes. USA TODAY

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

More: Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year!

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the "REGISTER" button on the event website .

And the nominees are …

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country: Karrie Baloga, Cornwall Central High School (New York) — Jr. Mia Cochran, Moon Area High School (Pennsylvania) — Sr. Natalie Cook, Flower Mound High School (Texas) — Sr. Lily Cridge, Bishop Chatard High School (Indiana) — Jr. Sadie Engelhardt, Ventura High School (California) — Fr. Chloe Foerster, Jesuit High School (Oregon) — Sr. Rachel Forsyth, Pioneer High School (Michigan) — So. Dalia Frias, Mira Costa High School (California) — Sr. Sophia Kennedy, Park Tudor High School (Indiana) — Jr. Eva Klingbeil, Niwot High School (Colorado) — Sr. Zariel Macchia, William Floyd High School (New York) — Fr. Sam McDonnell, Newbury Park High School (California) — Sr. Bethany Michalak, Air Academy High School (Colorado) — So. Sophia Nordenholz, Albany High School (California) — Sr. Arianne Olson, West Ottawa High School (Michigan) — Jr. Ava Parekh, Chicago Latin High School (Illinois) — Sr. Angelina Perez, Lakeland Regional High School (New Jersey) — Sr. Kate Peters, Lake Oswego High School (Oregon) — Jr. Irene Riggs, Morgantown High School (West Virginia) — Jr. Lilly Shapiro, Colts Neck High School (New Jersey) — Sr. Riley Stewart, Cherry Creek High School (Colorado) — Sr. Ali Weimer, Saint Michael-Albertville High School (Minnesota) — Sr. Caroline Wells, Winter Springs High School (Florida) — Sr. Brooke Wilson, Valor Christian High School (Colorado) — Jr.

More: Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Defensive Football Player of the Year!

More: Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Offensive Football Player of the Year!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year!