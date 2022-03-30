ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year!

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZZla_0eu9eSP500
The 2021-22 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns July 31 with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes. USA TODAY

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

More: Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year!

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the "REGISTER" button on the event website .

And the nominees are …

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country:

Karrie Baloga, Cornwall Central High School (New York) — Jr.

Mia Cochran, Moon Area High School (Pennsylvania) — Sr.

Natalie Cook, Flower Mound High School (Texas) — Sr.

Lily Cridge, Bishop Chatard High School (Indiana) — Jr.

Sadie Engelhardt, Ventura High School (California) — Fr.

Chloe Foerster, Jesuit High School (Oregon) — Sr.

Rachel Forsyth, Pioneer High School (Michigan) — So.

Dalia Frias, Mira Costa High School (California) — Sr.

Sophia Kennedy, Park Tudor High School (Indiana) — Jr.

Eva Klingbeil, Niwot High School (Colorado) — Sr.

Zariel Macchia, William Floyd High School (New York) — Fr.

Sam McDonnell, Newbury Park High School (California) — Sr.

Bethany Michalak, Air Academy High School (Colorado) — So.

Sophia Nordenholz, Albany High School (California) — Sr.

Arianne Olson, West Ottawa High School (Michigan) — Jr.

Ava Parekh, Chicago Latin High School (Illinois) — Sr.

Angelina Perez, Lakeland Regional High School (New Jersey) — Sr.

Kate Peters, Lake Oswego High School (Oregon) — Jr.

Irene Riggs, Morgantown High School (West Virginia) — Jr.

Lilly Shapiro, Colts Neck High School (New Jersey) — Sr.

Riley Stewart, Cherry Creek High School (Colorado) — Sr.

Ali Weimer, Saint Michael-Albertville High School (Minnesota) — Sr.

Caroline Wells, Winter Springs High School (Florida) — Sr.

Brooke Wilson, Valor Christian High School (Colorado) — Jr.

More: Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Defensive Football Player of the Year!

More: Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Offensive Football Player of the Year!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year!

Comments / 1

USA TODAY
USA TODAY

426K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Related
fox40jackson.com

USA Today names transgender Biden official as one of its ‘Women of the year’

USA Today included a transgender government official nominated by President Biden in their 2022 “Women of the Year” list. Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health at Health and Human Services, appeared to be the only transgender woman included in the publication’s list of women they wanted to honor.
EDUCATION
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Sheletta Brundidge named as one of USA Today’s ‘Women of the Year’

Minnesota media personality, author, activist, and former MSR columnist Sheletta Brundidge adds to her growing list of honors as USA Today recently named her its Minnesota Woman of the Year. The annual award by the national news organization recognizes female honorees in every state who have made significant contributions to...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
Bucks County Courier Times

USA TODAY’s Women of the Year: Dr. Ala Stanford tackles disparities brought to light by COVID

Dr. Ala Stanford is one of USA TODAY’s Women of the Year, a recognition of women across the country who have made a significant impact. The annual program is a continuation of Women of the Century, a 2020 project that commemorated the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Meet this year’s honorees at womenoftheyear.usatoday.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Academy High School#Morgantown High School#Lake Oswego High School#Highschoolsports#All Usa#Moon Area#Flower Mound High School#Ventura High School#Jesuit High School#Pioneer High School
NewsTimes

The 2022 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Hockey team

The 2022 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Ice Hockey team. Compiled by Dave Stewart. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga. Stats: Collected 32 goals and 15 assists for 47 points to lead the Rams to a 24-0-1 record and repeat as FCIAC and CHSGHA championships… Had nine goals in five playoff games, including five in the state tournament… Scored twice in the CHAGHA final, including the game-winner in the third overtime, when New Canaan beat Darien 4-3… Finished career with 82 goals and 62 assists for 144 points.
NEW CANAAN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WDTV

Local athletes named to Class AAA girls all-state teams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Twenty-one girls’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AAA all-state teams Tuesday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season. First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below. FIRST TEAM:. Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd. Meredith Maier, Fairmont Senior. Olivia Toland,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Outdoor Life

“Operation Longbeard” Puts an End to the Largest Wild Turkey Poaching Ring in History

Mississippi game wardens recently uncovered what is regarded as the largest wild turkey poaching ring in history. It included three states, 15 people, and more than 100 wild turkeys. And, like most wildlife cases, the investigation known as “Operation Longbeard” began with a tip—or what game wardens called “whispers”—about its ringleader, Kenneth Ray Britt Jr. of Wesson, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

426K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy