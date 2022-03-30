ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amy Schumer is 'still triggered' by Will Smith, Chris Rock incident: See more reactions

By Amy Haneline, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 hours ago

Days after the Oscars slap heard around the world , celebrities are still sharing their thoughts and feelings about it.

In case you missed it – but you probably didn't – during Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head (which is due to a medical condition called alopecia ), prompting her husband Will Smith to go up on stage and slap the comedian in the face.

The "King Richard" star, who later accepted an award for best actor for his role in the film, followed up with his disapproval of Rock's words by telling him twice: "Keep my wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth."

The feed from ABC appeared to cut off for many viewers during the incident, but international broadcasts picked up the entire moment, with Rock saying, "Will Smith just smacked the (expletive) out of me." Rock went on to announce the Oscar winner for best documentary feature to Questlove for his work in "Summer of Soul."

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock: Why we can't agree

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence: Promotes 'healing' after Will Smith, Chris Rock slap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWicC_0eu9eG3b00
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock as he presents the award for best documentary feature during the 94th Academy Awards. Smith slapped the comedian after he made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY

Since the stunning moment, Rock has declined pressing charges, the Academy has launched a formal review of the incident , Will Smith has apologized for his "unacceptable" behavior and Jada Pinkett Smith has shared she is focusing on "healing."

Still, the reaction to the incident has been loud and widespread, with stars expressing both support and disappointment.

Here's the latest of what they are saying:

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is still 'traumatized'

Overnight Tuesday, Oscars co-host Amy Schumer took to Instagram to say she was "still triggered and traumatized" by the incident.

"I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing," the comedian wrote. "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad."

She added she was proud of herself and her co-hosts, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, but was still "waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

Will Smith's apology: Actor says sorry to Chris Rock, says he 'was out of line'

What happened after the slap: Shell-shocked Governors Ball crowd is abuzz over Will Smith Oscars incident

Zoë Kravitz disapproves of 'assaulting people on stage'

Actress Zoë Kravitz made her disapproval of the incident obvious when sharing photos of her Oscars dresses on Instagram Tuesday.

"Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," she captioned a photo of the gown she wore on the red carpet.

In a second post, this time of her look at the Vanity Fair after-party , "The Batman" star reiterated her point. "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

As Smith ended his best actor acceptance speech Sunday, while some celebs gave him a standing ovation, Kravitz remained seated and appeared to not clap.

Will Smith and Chris Rock: Their rocky relationship predates the Oscars slap by six years

Jim Carrey calls Hollywood 'spineless'

During an appearance on CBS Mornings Monday , actor Jim Carrey told Gayle King he was appalled by the incident, calling it "a selfish moment that cast a pall" over the hard work of other actors and creatives who were nominated. He also said the live audience's reaction to Smith's win speaks volumes of the current state of Hollywood.

“I was sickened by the standing ovation," Carrey told King. "Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it just really felt like this is a really clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore.”

He added: "If you wanna yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter, you do not have the right to walk up onstage and smack somebody in the face 'cause they said words."

A slap, a dog and chaos: The Oscars were a train wreck we couldn't look away from

Oscar winners 2022: Who won at the Academy Awards? See the complete list

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, Patrick Ryan, Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amy Schumer is 'still triggered' by Will Smith, Chris Rock incident: See more reactions

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY
USA TODAY

426K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Wanda Sykes
ETOnline.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken. Two days after husband Will Smith shockingly confronted Chris Rock live onstage at the 2022 Oscars, slapping him in the face over a joke the comedian made about Jada's shaved head, the 50-year-old actress has a message for her fans. "This is a season for...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

What Will Smith’s Mom Told Him After Oscars Slap!

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, everyone was shocked — including Will’s own mother, Carolyn Smith. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Abc
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith on Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving in the gates of the Smiths’ Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as it snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived at the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Howard Stern Blasts Academy Over Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Where’s Security?’

Howard Stern tore into The Academy for the Oscars telecast Monday after Will Smith was able to smack Chris Rock onstage without interruption. “Will Smith walks up to Chris Rock and he open hand — with a lot of force — smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself, ‘What the f— is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday as he discussed the slap heard around the world with co-host Robin Quivers.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty. Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro. She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. “The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

426K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy