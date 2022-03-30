ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year!

The 2021-22 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns July 31 with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes. USA TODAY

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Cross Country Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the "REGISTER" button on the event website .

And the nominees are …

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Cross Country:

Jackson Barna, Ridge High School (New Jersey) — Sr.

Zane  Bergen, Niwot High School (Colorado) — Sr.

Shane Brosnan, Union Catholic High School (New Jersey) — Sr.

Aidan Cox, Coe-Brown Northwood Academy (New Hampshire) — Jr.

Tayson Echohawk, Orem High School (Utah) — Jr.

Tyrone Gorze, Crater High School (Oregon) — Jr.

Rheinhardt Harrison, Nease High School (Florida) — Sr.

Riley Hough, Hartland High School (Michigan) — Sr.

Marco Langon, Bridgewater-Raritan High School (New Jersey) — Sr.

Michael Maiorano, South Medford High School (Oregon) — Sr.

Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood High School (Pennsylvania) — Sr.

Kole Mathison, Carmel High School (Indiana) — Jr.

Charlie North, Franklin High School (Oregon) — Sr.

Kenan Pala, Francis Parker High School (California) — Sr.

Aidan Puffer, Manchester High School (Connecticut) — Jr.

Colin Sahlman, Newbury Park High School (California) — Sr.

Aaron Sahlman, Newbury Park High School (California) — Jr.

Kevin Sanchez, Vandegrift High School (Texas) — Jr.

Emmanuel Sgouros, St. John's School (Texas) — Sr.

Gavin Sherry, Conard High School (Connecticut) — Sr.

Izaiah Steury, Angola High School (Indiana) — Sr.

Isaac Teeples, Kamiakin High School (Washington) — Sr.

Leo  Young, Newbury Park High School (California) — Jr.

Lex Young, Newbury Park High School (California) — Jr.

