George Russell has admitted that Mercedes must improve in “leaps and bounds” rather than by making “baby steps” if they are to challenge in 2022.The German team’s slow start to the new Formula 1 season continued in Saudi Arabia, with Russell finishing a credible fifth, though some way short of challenging the lead quartet.Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his first victory as defending world champion ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as the two early pace-setting manufacturers filled out the first four places.With teammate Lewis Hamilton only able to claw his way up to tenth after qualifying down the grid, the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO