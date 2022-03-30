New federal 'one-stop' site will help Americans find info on COVID testing, treatments

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is launching an online one-stop center that will enable Americans to quickly find information about COVID vaccines, tests treatments and masks and get up-to-date information on the disease in their area.

The site, COVID.gov , also will include a “test-to-treat” locator that will help people access pharmacies and community health centers where they can get tested for COVID and receive treatments.

The site comes as the U.S. is entering a new phase of the pandemic, with a steep decline in the number of hospitalizations and new COVID cases. Most states and local governments have dropped their mask mandates.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday on the status of the nation’s battle against the pandemic. He is expected to urge Congress to quickly approve $22.5 billion in emergency funding to fight the disease.

Congress stripped billions of dollars in pandemic funding from a government spending bill earlier this month.

As a result, the administration says, in just the past two weeks, it has had to stop reimbursing health care providers for treating the uninsured, cancel monoclonal antibody orders and cut states’ supply, reduce orders of treatments for the immunocompromised and pull the U.S. out of line for the purchase of future vaccine and next-generation treatment.

After his remarks, Biden is scheduled to receive his second COVID-19 booster shot. The White House said Wednesday a member of the White House Medical Unit would administer the shot.

What is the 'test-to-treat' initiative?

In his State of the Union address earlier this month, Biden announced the “test-to-treat” initiative so that Americans can get tested and receive antiviral treatments in one place.

Since then, the administration has launched sites at more than 2,000 locations, including pharmacy-based clinics, community health centers and long-term care facilities.

Another 240 sites have been set up across veterans’ and Defense Department facilities to serve veterans, military personnel and their families.

More sites will be launched in the coming weeks, the administration said.

