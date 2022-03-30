CVTC holds open house showcasing over 115 programs

SOUTHINGTON – Community Solutions Inc., which includes the locally-based youth division LISA, Inc., is offering a virtual open house April 7 in celebration of 60 years. Community Solutions opened its first halfway house in 1962 on Irving Street in Hartford, originally known as "Connecticut Halfway House Inc." Since then, it has helped hundreds of youths and adults to transform their lives. The organization's adult programs are based in Hartford, Bloomfield and Waterbury. The youth programs, overseen by the LISA, Inc. division, are based in Plainville and Meriden with LISA, Inc.'s offices located in Southington.
