Chevy Tahoe Set to Be Chevrolet’s New Flagship SUV in Korea

Around the middle of last year, we came across evidence that Chevrolet would be turning the Equinox into an electric crossover. Just a couple of short months later, we got official confirmation of just such a thing, along with the promise of a $30,000 price tag. With stylish looks and an affordable asking price, this new crossover has plenty of fence-sitters contemplating the electric revolution more seriously, but it will still be a while before we get to see the final product. Teaser images were revealed in January, but General Motors wants to make sure that we don't forget about the Chevrolet Equinox EV until it arrives, so another new teaser has just been released.

