Dickson Post names the All-County Bowling Team

Seniors Marley Seet, Alina Estrada and Makenna Bilodeaux are recognized by the Dance Drill Coaches Association.Thirty-four high school dancers have been named to the all-state team after local competitions wrapped up earlier this month. In February, dancers from across the state auditioned for the 2022 Dance Drill Coaches Association All-State Team, with only dancers in their senior year eligible to audition. The candidates learned a routine and submitted via video. Each candidate was judged by a panel of three. Barlow had two dancers earn a spot — seniors Marley Seet and Alina Estrada. Gresham senior Makenna Bilodeaux also was named to the team. All dance teams are in the final stretch of the season as the OSAA State Dance Championships will be held Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, in Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}

GRESHAM, OR ・ 16 DAYS AGO