Brookhaven leadership reacts to Cherry Blossom Festival ￼

Last weekend’s Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival was filled with music, food, and friendship. From Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to Howie Day, a plethora of musical acts took the stage. Residents explored art in the Artist Market, kids slid down giant, inflatable slides, and everyone enjoyed delicious food and drink from the different vendors onsite.

With so much to enjoy, it’s hard to pick the best part of the weekend. Reporter Newspapers asked Brookhaven’s Mayor and City Council to weigh in and share their favorite parts of the festival.

Mayor John Ernst

“The unison roar of the crowd when a song comes on that they knew. Seeing people going by seeing friends shaking hands saying ‘How do you do’ for the first time in two years. The amount of hugs and backslaps. That is what I will remember.”

District 1 – Linley Jones

“Cherry Blossom Festival 2022 was a great way to kick off spring with friends and neighbors in beautiful Blackburn Park. The timing was just right — the cherry blossom trees were coming into bloom all over the park. The music lineup was terrific! My personal favorite was Joan Jett and the Blackhearts but even the lesser-known acts were top notch. The artist and craft booths were the best ever with plenty of talented local artisans. Cherry Blossom Festival founder Rebecca Chase Williams would have been proud!”

District 2 – John Park

“I enjoyed just being out in the great weather and running into and catching up with all my friends and neighbors who came out. The festive atmosphere just put me in a good mood. It was very relaxing.”

District 3 – Madeleine Simmons

“CBF is one of my favorite family events and this year did not disappoint!! Record breaking crowds made for a festive environment and lively crowd. The bouncy houses, face painting, bubbles and more in the kids zone kept the children smiling, and the wonderful music, food and drinks had the adults jamming out! It was truly a pleasure seeing so many friends and neighbors enjoying our wonderful Brookhaven event. Thanks to all who came out to make the weekend special!!”

District 4 Councilmember John Funny was out of town over the weekend and not able to attend the festival.

