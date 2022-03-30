ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, OH

Wellington church unveils next ‘What’s Cookin’ Wednesday’ meals

By Editorial Staff
Morning Journal
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWellington First Congregational Church has announced its next two “What’s Cookin’ Wednesday” meals. On April 20, the...

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Bend Tribune

What's Cooking: Community meals this week

• Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend, 574-291-2740. All you can eat. Cost: adults, $12; children (ages 5 to 13), $5; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available. • Fish Fry,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Lima News

Zion Lutheran Church hosts free community meal

LIMA — Zion Lutheran Church will be hosting a free community meal from 4:30 p.m. until food is gone Wednesday, March 23 at the church, 1300 Edgewood Drive, Lima. There will be a drive-thru on the west side of the building. Shredded chicken sandwiches will be served.
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Wellington, OH
Wellington, OH
Society
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Should Add Spice To Your Tuna Salad

What comes to mind when you think of tuna salad? For many of us, it's the depressing tuna salad of our youth which was quite likely shreds of the canned fish swimming in way too much mayonnaise, and not much else. There's nothing wrong with adding some mayo to this dish, but the real mistake people make with tuna salad is stopping there. It can be so much better than the soupy, bland tuna salad found in soggy cafeteria sandwiches. All you need are a few spices and herbs that you probably already have in your pantry.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
Real Simple

10 Summer Vegetables—and How to Cook With Them

Summer is just around the corner, and with the warmer weather comes an array of delicious summer produce ready to add some freshness to your meals. While it's relatively easy to get certain vegetables (and fruits) all year round now, there's nothing like biting into a newly harvested ear of corn, or whipping up a salad packed with juicy summer tomatoes. Summer is also a great time to stock up on veggies like cucumbers, zucchini, and green beans.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Beef Stroganoff
Mashed

Jamie Oliver's Tuna Salad Recipe Uses An Unexpected Vegetable

Tuna salad has been around for a while, so it makes sense that it has countless variations. Fresh tuna. Canned tuna. Celery or pickles. Carrots. Jalapenos. Hard-boiled eggs. Mayo or yogurt. Some people even swear by adding sugar to their tuna!. Beyond just individual recipes, tuna salad also has regional...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
30Seconds

Easiest Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Ever: 6-Ingredient Chicken Pot Pie Recipe Is on the Table in 30 Minutes

My husband and sons love chicken pot pie. To be honest, I was never a huge fan ... until I found this easy chicken pot pie recipe. Now we all love it. This easy pot pie recipe – my take on the Campbell’s recipe – is so delicious and easy to make that it may just make everyone in your family a fan of chicken pot pie, too. A savory dinner is ready is only about 30 minutes!
RECIPES
Fox11online.com

Quick and Easy Mushroom Pasta

Cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water according to package directions. When the pasta is finished cooking, reserve about 1/4 cup of the pasta water, then drain the rest. While the pasta is cooking, melt two tablespoons of the butter and olive oil in a large...
RECIPES
WCIA

Sheet Pan Chicken Fried Rice: Cooking Up A Storm with Jacob

2 to 3 – 8.5 oz packets prepared rice, cooked. Preheat Oven to 400°, line a pan with aluminum foil, dice chicken into bite size pieces and scatter on pan. Toss and drizzle with oil, season with pepper. Toss and bake for about 10 minutes. Remove pan once...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Easy Black Bean Burger [Vegan]

1 medium yellow onion, chopped (about 1 cup) Pinch of cayenne (optional) Tahini cabbage slaw (recipe follows) Toast your bread in a toaster until golden and crispy. Tear the toasts and add them to a food processor. Process until you get small/medium sized crumbs. Transfer to a large bowl. Rinse...
RECIPES
Ironton Tribune

FOOD: Hummus Deviled Eggs, Simple Macaroons

Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into fine crumble. Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well. Evenly disperse teaspoons of yolk mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley. Simple Macaroons. • 1 large...
RECIPES
Morning Journal

Carlisle Reservation celebrates Happy Hatch Day Luna for barn owl

Several families were able to experience first hand the beauty of a barn owl, a favorite of a local raptor center. Carlisle Reservation hosted Happy Hatch-Day Luna on the owl’s birthday, according to Mary Ewers Joyner, her handler. Luna is a two-year-old barn owl who was intentionally taken from...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy