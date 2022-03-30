ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

South Dakota deputy acts fast to save family members in a burning house

By Sydney Thorson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 6 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHhgY_0eu9aW4p00

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A house fire in western South Dakota could have had a much different outcome if it hadn’t been for the quick actions of a deputy who was in the right place at the right time.

Deputy Thomas Mossman of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office started his shift at 9 p.m. He was covering the Rapid Valley area when he saw an orange glow.

“From my experience, I recognized that as a possible fire. So as I drove up Pennington Street, I was able to see an attached garage to a house was fully engulfed in flames,” Mossman said.

6 dogs dead in South Dakota house fire

When he saw several children and a man run out of the house, Mossman called the fire in and jumped into action.

“I ran into the house to see if there was any other occupants inside. I got an adult male out of the house who was just waking up. And I made sure no one else was in the house quickly,” Mossman said.

That’s when the man yelled that there was a baby still inside.

“So I turned around, ran back inside and found a two-and-a-half-year-old in a crib. I grabbed him, brought him back outside and got him with his family,” Mossman said.

While the house is a total loss, the Rapid Valley Fire Department and its fire partners did everything they could to help the family.

“We were able to save a number of valuables that belong to the family as well as getting clothes and such to be able to use over the next couple days to get things situated and get back on their feet,” Chief Joe Tjaden, Rapid Valley VFD, said.

“I wasn’t really thinking of what I was doing, that was just impulse,” Mossman said.

South Dakota boy who died saving his sister to get Carnegie Medal

By acting fast together, these first responders were able to put the fire out and save lives.

The Rapid Valley Fire Department says there were no injuries and the people who lived in the house are staying with family.

The Department also stresses the importance of smoke detectors in homes, as well as calling in a fire in right away if you see one.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
KELOLAND TV

What permanent Daylight Saving Time would mean for South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The debate over making Daylight Saving Time is headed to the U.S. House of Representatives. The days of “falling back” in fall and “springing forward” by moving clocks back or ahead an hour may soon be ending. A bill making Daylight Saving Time permanent gained momentum Tuesday after the U.S. Senate passed it by a voice vote.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
3 News Now

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee investigating whether the state’s attorney general should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash is set to finish its work this week. House lawmakers are wrapping up a months-long investigation that has splintered the...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Pennington County, SD
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
County
Pennington County, SD
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Rapid Valley, SD
9NEWS

Remains of first Colorado person to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Burning#Burning House
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly kills antler hunter in Paradise Valley Montana

A Livingston, Montana man reported missing on a hike south of Chico Hot Springs in the Six Mile Creek area of Paradise Valley, Montana was found dead Friday by searchers after more than a day of combing the area. Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler says the man, identified as 40-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
B102.7

Iconic South Dakota Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in the Entire State

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy