ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston forecast update: Tracking the Wednesday morning cold front

KHOU
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the front...

www.khou.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greater Houston#Extreme Weather#Chita Craft
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAAY-TV

Threat for flooding rain and severe storms Tuesday

Tonight will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Wind is on the increase out of the southeast, gusting up to 25 MPH tonight. All eyes are on the very heavy rain and storms that arrive Tuesday, especially...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sloppy Storm System Rumbles Into Minnesota

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A sloppy spring storm system has swirled into Minnesota, bringing widespread precipitation ranging from snow up north to rain and rumbles of thunder down south. WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the low pressure system, with its slug of moisture from the Great Plains, will lumber across Minnesota over the next 24 hours. By early Wednesday morning, a wintry mix was falling in the Twin Cities. Farther north, residents were seeing snow, while southern Minnesota was mostly dealing with rain. The National Weather Service has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy