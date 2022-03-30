Houston forecast update: Tracking the Wednesday morning cold front

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A sloppy spring storm system has swirled into Minnesota, bringing widespread precipitation ranging from snow up north to rain and rumbles of thunder down south. WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the low pressure system, with its slug of moisture from the Great Plains, will lumber across Minnesota over the next 24 hours. By early Wednesday morning, a wintry mix was falling in the Twin Cities. Farther north, residents were seeing snow, while southern Minnesota was mostly dealing with rain. The National Weather Service has...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO