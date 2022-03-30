ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larned, KS

Tanker 95 plane assists wildfire attack near Larned

 7 hours ago
The Kansas Forestry Service’s Tanker 95 operated from the Great Bend Municipal Airport on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Grumman S2F aerial firefighting tanker conducted water drops on the fires...

Great Bend, KS
