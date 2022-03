SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit Wednesday in Smith County has ended after the vehicle crashed. According to Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a home near Whitehouse. The caller said there had been an argument with a family member and the man had pulled out a weapon. Whitehouse Police responded to the scene but by the time they got there, the man had left in a vehicle. After getting a vehicle description and leaving the scene, police saw a vehicle matching the description heading back toward the home. When the man in the vehicle saw police, he sped away, initiating a pursuit.

