1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Is A Cruising Masterpiece

This could be a great cruiser, racer, or show car with just some maintenance work.

Classic Chevrolet Tri-Five cars are some of America's most sought-after vehicles to ever hit the drag strip because of their reputation for high horsepower V8s, iconic styling, and luxurious interior design. These cars were the first of their kind to ever combine a low sticker price, luxury, and performance to allow the younger generation of the time to create one of Chevy's most popular classic cars. One of the most recognizable names within this lineup was the Bel Air, which added a unique quality to the vintage vehicular subgenre. Nowadays, there are a ton of enthusiasts looking for the opportunity to get their hands on one, which could be very good for a prepared buyer like yourself.

This stunning car is a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air that sports a big engine under the hood and a total nut and bolt restoration, ensuring the car's reliability. On top of the mechanical soundness of the vehicle, we also see the paint having remained almost perfectly intact over the years since the work was done. Overall the inspectors said that they found no significant issues present on the vehicle and that the build was still up to par with today's quality standards. But, of course, many of you must be wondering what secrets may lay within the engine bay.

Powering this massive cruising classic is a 350 ci Chevy V8 engine, which should be anywhere from 200 to 300 horsepower depending on the restoration process. With that powerful V8, you also get the highly sought-after 700R four-speed automatic transmission, making long road trips and spirited driving a breeze for any vintage automotive enthusiast. Tire spinning is no issue for the car. Still, it is also perfectly capable of completing long-winded journeys across the nation's highway system without any issues of reliability or discomfort. That's what makes this car such an excellent purchase for an automotive enthusiast with a taste for speed and style.

This vehicle and many other classics and special interest automobiles are for sale on Clasiq.com Clasiq takes online transactions to a new level with Independent Inspection Reports for all vehicles. Check out their listings and bid with confidence.