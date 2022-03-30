ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No offseason: Delran's Acker, Buena's Cortes take different paths to success in softball

By John A. Lewis, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Both Delran catcher Brooke Acker and Buena centerfielder Adrianna Cortes exemplify “no offseason,” and for completely different reasons.

Acker, a senior bound for Iona University to play softball next season, is a year 'round softball player: the high school season ends and it's time for the travel season. Summer tournaments end, and it's time for the fall season. And then there are winter workouts that take her right up to opening day at Delran.

“It's hard to find any down time,” Acker said. “You practice Tuesday and Thursday (for travel), and there are games, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You have little day trips here and there, but the schedule makes it tough to really plan anything.”

It's only a little bit different for Cortes. She does the spring and summer grind as well – but she's been a Buena Chief throughout her senior season.

“Field hockey finished, and then basketball started about a month later,” Cortes said. “There were some preseason workouts for softball, but I couldn't go because I had to play basketball. High school softball started about a week after basketball ended, and travel softball overlaps with high school.”

Moving between sports is both hard and easy. Cortes was a first-time basketball player as a senior; it was just something she always wanted to try, and it had a surprisingly steep learning curve.

“In softball, I play center field,” Cortes said. “And I know every situation – where I'm supposed to go, what I'm supposed to do, who I need to depend on. I kind of have to re-wire myself for basketball. It's a really different thing.”

It helped her stay ready for softball, though.

“Kids who play summer ball, in ASA leagues, do OK, because they train when they're not playing,” Buena coach Pam Pickett said. “The kids that don't struggle a little bit more to get the timing, early in the season. But Adrianna plays hockey in the fall and plays basketball in the winter. She trains more than anybody who just plays softball. And she's such an athlete. She never has a problem with it.”

Acker actually considered a route like that.

“I played basketball from third through sixth grade,” she said. “I played soccer, starting when I was 5 or 6. I played them all. Softball was the one that stuck. My sister was a really good soccer player. I said 'I'm going to go and do something else.' ”

Natalie Acker, a 2017 Delran graduate, moved on to play soccer at Holy Family University. Brooke found the different route she was looking for.

“I always knew I wanted to play softball in college, and I focused myself toward that goal,” she said. “I spent a lot of time looking into schools, and programs, to see which one I liked, and I'm really happy with my choice.”

It doesn't change her outlook on her senior season, though. Acker earned all-South Jersey honors last season, when she hit .480, with 10 doubles and three home runs. She hit safely in 20 of the Bears' 21 games.

Don't be too surprised if her numbers this year are similar.

“It definitely doesn't take the motivation away,” Acker said. “I like to set goals and chase personal records. Now I have this position (at Iona), and I want to show everyone that I deserve it. What I love about softball is you're competing with yourself to be the best you can be, but it's a team sport. You have other people you're playing for.”

Cortes said she's “not 100 percent decided” about a college – she mentioned the possibility of starting out with two years at Cecil College, in Northeast Maryland, but nothing's definite yet; except she'll have more softball to play.

She'll be an asset, wherever she lands. Cortes was a .347 hitter last season with 24 hits and 30 RBIs.

“It's amazing, with her schedule and everything she does, but she's just a naturally happy kid,” Pickett said. “Adrianna is totally enthusiastic. She's a slapper who plays centerfield and has a great arm, and her energy level is just amazing. Just a positive, upbeat kid.”

As different as their paths are, that's something both players have in common.

“It's like having another coach on the field,” Delran coach Danielle Carlotto said, of Acker. “She comes out and gets the girls going. She knows the game, she knows what I'm looking for and she makes it happen on the field. She wants to win – she's 100 percent, every practice, every game.”

John A. Lewis is a sports writer for the Burlington County Times, Courier Post and The Daily Journal. E-mail him at jlewis@thebct.com or follow on Twitter @JohnLewis19. Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription.

