'I'm heading to Vegas y'all!': Miranda Lambert announces Sin City residency called Velvet Rodeo at Planet Hollywood beginning in the fall

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
 6 hours ago

Miranda Lambert is going to Las Vegas.

Early on Wednesday morning the country singer announced that she has a new residency in Sin City.

'I’m heading to Vegas y’all! My new residency ✨ Velvet Rodeo ✨begins this fall!' said the blonde beauty. She added, 'Presale begins April 1. Join RanFans at mirandalambert.com to get presale tickets.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVPqJ_0eu9Y7Kt00
SIn life: Miranda Lambert is going to Las Vegas. Early on Wednesday morning the country singer announced that she has a new residency in Sin City

In the image the star looked sexy in a black outfit.

Last year it was announced her ex Blake Shelton will open the $30M Ole Red Bar & Venue in Las Vegas in 2023.

His new wife Gwen Stefani has a Las Vegas residency as well.

This news comes after Miranda and husband Brendan McLoughlin had a taste of Irish culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZnAd_0eu9Y7Kt00
The dates: 'I’m heading to Vegas y’all! My new residency ✨ Velvet Rodeo ✨begins this fall!' said the blonde beauty. She added, 'Presale begins April 1. Join RanFans at mirandalambert.com to get presale tickets'

Last week, the 38-year-old country star shared a slideshow of snaps.

She and the 30-year-old former police officer were seen enjoying activities from making chocolate and perfume to taking a cooking class to touring cultural landmarks.

'Ireland 2022. Kenmare (County Kerry) Adare (County Limerick) Ballyfin Demesne (County Laois) Thank you Ireland for the most wonderful trip,' Miranda wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jW6d_0eu9Y7Kt00
Fun: Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin had a taste of Irish culture during their recent trip to the European island country

The three-time Grammy Award winner went on to list some of the experiences that the couple enjoyed and tagged the local vendors.

'For the Guinness , green pastures , chocolate, (@hazelmountainchocolate ) cooking class, (@kenmarefoodie ) perfume making, (@burrenperfumery ) yummiest bread n butter ever, Molly Gallivan's cottage with a shot of Molly's moonshine, the history lesson and most importantly the nicest people we have ever met.'

The Texas native expressed her gratitude to the pair's tour guide and their enthusiasm for a return trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iiH3O_0eu9Y7Kt00
Cultural immersion: On Tuesday, the 38-year-old country star shared a slideshow of snaps in which she and the 30-year-old former police officer were seen enjoying activities from making chocolate and perfume to taking a cooking class to touring cultural landmarks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cthcI_0eu9Y7Kt00
Good times: The three-time Grammy Award winner went on to list some of the experiences that the couple enjoyed and tagged the local vendors

She wrote, 'Sean you were a great guide and so sweet to drive us all over the country! @brendanjmcloughlin and I can't wait to come back to the homeland to visit again soon and see the friends we made. miss y'all already!'

In the first photo, Brendan was pictured from behind as he gazed over a scenic vista.

The two were seen dressed up as they posed in an ornate lobby for the second snap. The blonde beauty donned a long-sleeved pink velvet midi dress while Brendan looked sharp in a light gray suit with a white dress shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1EMC_0eu9Y7Kt00
Tourist attraction: Miranda included an image of the wooden sculpture The Druid at Molly Gallivan's Cottage, a 200-year-old farm in Kenmare
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArKzK_0eu9Y7Kt00
History: The couple toured castle ruins during their trip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfENp_0eu9Y7Kt00
Luxury: She also shared photos of Ballyfin Demesne, a lavish five-star country hotel in Laois, where the pair appeared to have stayed during their vacation

Miranda included an image of the wooden sculpture The Druid at Molly Gallivan's Cottage, a 200-year-old farm in Kenmare.

She also shared photos of castle ruins and Ballyfin Demesne, a lavish five-star country hotel in Laois, where the pair appeared to have stayed during their vacation.

In another snap, the Bluebird songstress and her spouse beamed as they stood next to their instructor during their perfume-making class.

The trio wore aprons and Miranda proudly showed off a bottle of the perfume that she had created.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33otyl_0eu9Y7Kt00
Signature scent: In another snap, the Bluebird songstress and her spouse beamed as they stood next to their instructor during their perfume-making class
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPqaA_0eu9Y7Kt00
Concentrating: Brendan was seen carefully dropping liquid into a beaker in another photo that the hitmaker shared

Brendan was seen carefully dropping liquid into a beaker in another photo that the hitmaker shared.

The 2022 ACM Entertainer of the Year posted an image of delicious-looking green chocolates embellished with shamrocks, which appeared to have been taking after the two's chocolate-making class.

Miranda concluded her carousel with a video of Brendan cutting dough around a porcelain ramekin during their cooking class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKmBS_0eu9Y7Kt00
Finished product: The 2022 ACM Entertainer of the Year posted an image of delicious-looking green chocolates embellished with shamrocks, which appeared to have been taking after the two's chocolate-making class
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxPRg_0eu9Y7Kt00
In the kitchen: Miranda concluded her carousel with a video of Brendan cutting dough around a porcelain ramekin during their cooking class
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ApUAr_0eu9Y7Kt00
Work trip: The If I Was A Cowboy singer had traveled with her husband to perform at the Country2Country Festival in London, Glasgow and Dublin

The If I Was A Cowboy singer had traveled with her husband to perform at the Country2Country Festival in London, Glasgow and Dublin.

Miranda took the stage at Dublin's 3Arena on March 13 and told RSVP magazine that the couple planned to stay for a few extra days after the concert to take in the sights.

Ahead of the festival, she confirmed that the pair were excited to visit Brendan's 'homeland'

'Yes, my husband is Irish,' she told RSVP. 'Of course, with a name like that! He is coming with me so we can enjoy our time there together.

Miranda added, 'We are planning a few adventures for the days after the shows so we can make it a work trip/fun trip!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9kdQ_0eu9Y7Kt00
Luck of the Irish: Miranda and Brendan both shared a selfie from their St. Patrick's Day celebration in Dublin last week

'I love the history there and definitely want to see some of the sights.

'We are so ready for C2C! It's been a long while since we were there. I can't wait to feel the energy with the fans because all of us missed a lot of fun stuff in the last couple of years.

'I am so thankful for my fans. Especially the ones that stay faithful even though we don't get to come to Ireland that often. But every time we do, it's such a warm welcome. I'm so grateful.

'Last time we were in Dublin it was St Paddy's Day so before and after the show we got to go out and experience some of the fun. That was really special.

'I wasn't there very long but we did get to see a few castles and have some beer at the pubs which is right up my alley!'

Miranda and Brendan both shared a selfie from their St. Patrick's Day celebration in Dublin last week.

In the image, the two were both clad in green as they held pints of Guinness and smiled brightly at the camera.

'Happy St. Patrick's day from the Mcloughlin's! #homeland #Ireland,' Miranda wrote in the caption, adding emojis of a shamrock and a pink sparkle heart.

Brendan captioned his post: 'Happy St. Patrick's Day from the homeland with @mirandalabert ☘️☘️.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjaMC_0eu9Y7Kt00
Meeting at work: The two met in late 2018 when the star performed on Good Morning America and the former NYPD officer was part of the show's security detail. Seen in 2021

The two met in late 2018 when the star performed on Good Morning America and the former NYPD officer was part of the show's security detail.

They went on to enjoy a whirlwind romance and surprised fans when they revealed in February 2019 that they had tied the knot after three months of dating.

Miranda was previously married to Blake Shelton but the former couple split in 2015 after four years of marriage.

Brendan shares a three-year-old son with his ex Kaihla Rettinger.

