Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles insists he would 'run through a brick wall' for Eddie Howe and praises him for instilling a winning mentality at St James'... revealing the negativity from previous managements is long gone

By Craig Hope for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 hours ago

Jamaal Lascelles used to spend too much time dealing with dressing-room unrest at Newcastle. Be that internal tension, negativity towards management or external factors causing agitation, his role as captain was often fraught and onerous.

But not now. Not under Eddie Howe. Today, Lascelles and his team-mates are free of the stresses which had become very evident on the pitch.

A good group were written off as ‘Championship players’, so limited that no manager could do any better. That was always a point of angst among them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjRHS_0eu9Y5ZR00
Jamaal Lascelles (left) has heaped praise on Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlSZd_0eu9Y5ZR00

But Howe has instilled a winning mentality, as Lascelles puts it, aided by the recruitment of characters who have added to a spirit that was always there, even if it was suppressed at times.

‘There’s been times here, years here, where I’ve found it difficult, trying to keep the dressing-room together, keep relationships, keep things positive,’ says Lascelles.

‘But now, when you’ve got five, six or seven players doing that, it just makes my job so much easier. We’ve got a great bunch, there is no negativity.

‘Before, there is moaning about this and moaning about that. Everyone knows now just to nip it in the bud, even if there’s a bit of grumbling. That can be quite a negative thing in the dressing-room and can cause upset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBC4g_0eu9Y5ZR00
Lascelles' (right) role as captain was often fraught and onerous in previous seasons

‘A lot of the stuff I do isn't necessarily on the pitch, it's on the training ground. You look at the bigger teams back in the day, like at Man United, they’d have a group of players, lieutenants. I think we’ve got that now, a leadership group.

‘The new players have added to what was already here. The manager was smart about that. He went for players who are good in the dressing-room. Leaders.

‘Chris Wood, a great guy off the pitch. Kieran Tripper, leader. Dan Burn, leader. Matt Targett, you’re talking well-established players.

‘And then you’ve got Bruno, who has got the quality and has mixed with the South American boys. The manager knows exactly what he’s doing. The shift in mentality is down to him.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08E5Rr_0eu9Y5ZR00
But now, under Howe (right) – pictured here with Northumbria Police Chief Constable Winton Keenen, Lascelles insists there's 'no more negativity' in the squad
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D185a_0eu9Y5ZR00
Lascelles (centre right), was in attendance for the official launch of Newcastle United Foundation's new home NUCASTLE. He is pictured alongside Steve Beharall (left) Andrew Haigh (centre left) and Magpies hero Shola Ameobi (right)

That change has taken Newcastle from 19th to 14th and nine points clear of the bottom three. But there is another league table serving as motivation, and the enthusiasm with which Lascelles talks about it is evidence enough of its success.

‘Training is really hard, intense, so competitive. But at the same time it's enjoyable and feels fun. We have a leaderboard. Each player gets points if you win a game, be that possession or a small-sided match, and it’s reviewed every month. We have a sit-down meeting and whoever is top gets a reward of the manager’s choice.

‘It’s about seeing your name at the top. I looked at the table this morning and then, in training, you want to see yourself creeping higher and higher.

‘I will tell you who is at the top, but not at the bottom… Dwight Gayle is top. If he loses a game, he’s miserable.’

Gayle, interestingly, has only played nine minutes under Howe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRKJU_0eu9Y5ZR00
Lascelles (centre right) also revealed how they are motivated throughout the week in training 

‘That’s the thing,’ says Lascelles. ‘The manager creates that. Even myself, I’ve been on the bench for a couple of weeks but he really knows how to manage people. Communication, respect.

'As players, that’s what you want. Everyone feels a part of what’s happening now, even if you’re not starting. Because everyone is desperate to stay and be a part of it, the level improves.

‘I can’t speak highly enough of the manager and his staff. Straight away, all the staff explained their lives to us. They all know our ins and outs, my kids’ names, my kids’ birthdays. I’ve had managers in the past who wouldn’t ask. When you have a manager like that, staff like that, you’d run through a brick wall for them.’

Lascelles is talking at the opening of NUCASTLE, the new £8million home of the Newcastle United Foundation. From here, on the facilitiy's rooftop pitch, you can see St James’ Park. This has been several years in the making, but Lascelles believes it also captures the new direction of the club under Saudi-led ownership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMc6A_0eu9Y5ZR00
NUCASTLE is the brand new £8million home of the Newcastle United Foundation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wxu9m_0eu9Y5ZR00
The new facility boasts a rooftop pitch, from which you can see St James' Park

‘I just feel that Newcastle has been needing and wanting these positive things,’ he says. ‘I’ve been here seven years now and we’ve never been in such a good place like this.

‘You look at other clubs, where they have the stadium and community centres around - it’s not just a stadium for players and fans but it’s the whole surrounding area. Now we’ve got this, this is Newcastle United - the bigger we build it and grow it, we’re just going in the right direction.

‘We are not here just to survive anymore. We have a winner’s mentality, the club is ambitious and we are part of that.’

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

