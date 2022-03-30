ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Collins to back Jackson for Supreme Court, the 1st Republican to do so

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 7 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zC78D_0eu9Y2vG00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Tuesday she will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Collins said in a statement Tuesday that she met with Jackson a second time after four days of hearings last week and decided that “she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court.”

“I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” Collins said.

Her support gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and likely saves them from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick. It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.

Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

WATE
WATE

16K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

What Sen. Mike Lee told Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in Senate hearing

Sen. Mike Lee outlined what he will be looking for in a U.S. Supreme Court justice as Senate confirmation hearings started Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. The Utah Republican also expressed opposition to the idea of expanding the nine-member court as he has done in previous confirmation hearings, noting Justice Stephen Breyer, the liberal justice Jackson would replace and for whom she worked as a law clerk, also opposed so-called court packing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Thurgood Marshall
WSET

How Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine voted on previous Supreme Court justices

WASHINGTON (WSET) — As the hearing for Kentaji Brown Jackson is underway, the last three nominees were all picks from former President Donald Trump. Justice Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanagh and Amy Coney Barrett. Most Democratic senators, including Senator Tim Kaine, voted against all of them. Kaine said he did...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S Supreme Court#Jackson For Supreme Court#Ap#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Senate
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Sen. Grassley’s opening statement in Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings

As the Senate Judiciary Committee kicked off Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 21, Ranking Member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, pushed back against accusations from Democrats that Republicans have been “vilifying nominees who have represented criminal defendants.” “That’s just not the case, and I think that’s a very unfair accusation,” he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas participates in hearings by phone after release from hospital

Following his release from hospital, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took part in hearings by phone. After spending almost a week in hospital, Justice Thomas was yet again involved in court proceedings on Monday. Chief Justice John Roberts said that Justice Thomas, 73, was going to be “participating remotely this morning”. He didn’t specify a reason. Justice Thomas could be heard clearly as he asked questions during the arguments concerning a federal law intended to protect railroad staff. He made an analogy to driving his 40-foot long motorhome, saying “some of this seems a little bit counterintuitive and I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WATE

Lawmakers grill OMB director on $5.8T Biden budget

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden’s budget director was put in the hot seat on Tuesday as lawmakers grilled her over the administration’s newly-released spending plan. There’s no shortage of Republican criticism for the Biden budget. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., criticized it at Tuesday’s budget committee hearing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WATE

WATE

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy