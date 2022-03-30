Girls Lacrosse: LIVE updates, links, featured coverage for 2022 Opening Day

St. Joseph (Met.) (18-11): If it’s pitching you love, then the Falcons are the team for you. They return right-hander Andrew Goldan, a First-Team, All-Non-Public selection last season, to head their rotation. Goldan, a Rutgers commit, has a fastball that touches 90 mph and led St. Joseph to the GMC Tournament title last spring. Goldan allowed only three earned runs in 40 innings. The Falcons also return junior Jimmy Mulvaney (31 strikeouts in 30 innings), senior Stephen Chou and junior Bryan Rios, who showed promised in 13 and 15 innings of work, respectively, in 2021. Wait there’s more. Returing from Tommy John surgery is left-hander Donovan Zsak, who hasn’t thrown a pitch in a high school game since 2019. Zsak, who committed to Virginia early in his high school career, touched 92 mph before the injury. The question we have about the Falcons surrounds hitting. They do return the state’s best catcher in Mark Gialluisi and their big bopper, junior first baseman Tyler DelVecchio, who led the team with 20 RBI last spring. Then again, if St. Joe only allows only 2-3 runs per game, hitting may not be an issue.

BASEBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO