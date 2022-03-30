ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Wind Warning prompts road closures inside GSMNP

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 5 hours ago

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have started closing several roads across the park in preparation for expected high winds today, Wednesday, March 30. The National Weather Service updated the High Wind Warning for the mountains to be in effect at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30 through...

