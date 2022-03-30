ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Kent, ME

K of C lotto winner, March 14-20, 2022

By Editorials
fiddleheadfocus.com
 1 day ago

FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent Knights of Columbus...

fiddleheadfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 WCYY

Mainers Try to Identify This Mystery Maine Spot Featured in TikTok Video

Even though there are a few TikTok accounts solely based around Maine, none may reek more of Vacationland than the Box of Maine TikTok account. If you're not familiar with Box of Maine, what they do is basically all in their name -- they literally ship out boxes filled with Maine-only items: Moxie, Needhams, Whoopie Pies, Maine-based T-shirts (like Moxie shirts), and a stupid amount more.
101.9 The Rock

2022 Baseball & Softball Schedule for Presque Isle High School

It's hard to believe looking outside that local high school baseball and softball will be starting in the coming weeks, but teams have begun indoor practices to train for the upcoming season. In Aroostook County, many teams play outside on a field for the first time during their first game of the regular season. The baseball/softball season in Maine starts with hats, mittens, and coats on and ends with everyone looking for bug spray!
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Fort Kent, ME
City
Kennebunk, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
WCAX

Midd women’s lax dominates Plymouth

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Middlebury women’s lacrosse team got four goals from Jane Earley and five points from Lily Riseberg to down Plymouth State 22-1 Tuesday afternoon at Kohn Field. It was Midd’s 17th straight win at home and 33rd overall dating back to the start of the 2019 season.
MIDDLEBURY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy