K of C lotto winner, March 14-20, 2022

Ellsworth High School, MDI High School and Sumner Memorial High School have announced their 2022 Maine Principal Association's Principal Award winners for their respective schools. The award, is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic achievement and citizenship. Selected were Alicia Havey from Ellsworth High School, Charlie Parker...
Even though there are a few TikTok accounts solely based around Maine, none may reek more of Vacationland than the Box of Maine TikTok account. If you're not familiar with Box of Maine, what they do is basically all in their name -- they literally ship out boxes filled with Maine-only items: Moxie, Needhams, Whoopie Pies, Maine-based T-shirts (like Moxie shirts), and a stupid amount more.
After 5 years as the Sports Editor at the Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander Mike Mandell is moving on, and heading to central Maine after covering sports in Downeast Maine. He will be leaving his position on April 20th. Covering a territory that spans from Deer Isle Stonington to...
It's hard to believe looking outside that local high school baseball and softball will be starting in the coming weeks, but teams have begun indoor practices to train for the upcoming season. In Aroostook County, many teams play outside on a field for the first time during their first game of the regular season. The baseball/softball season in Maine starts with hats, mittens, and coats on and ends with everyone looking for bug spray!
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Middlebury women’s lacrosse team got four goals from Jane Earley and five points from Lily Riseberg to down Plymouth State 22-1 Tuesday afternoon at Kohn Field. It was Midd’s 17th straight win at home and 33rd overall dating back to the start of the 2019 season.
The Class AA basketball tournaments, which have been having their quarterfinals at the home court of the higher seeded teams, may join the other classes in having the entire tournament at one site beginning next season. Mike Burnham, the executive director of the Maine Principals Association, said there was a...
Many Maine high school sports fans took Tuesday’s news that Nokomis of Newport twins Cooper and Ace Flagg were transferring to national prep power Montverde Academy in Florida to continue their basketball careers with mixed emotions. Somewhat deflated because they’ll no longer have direct access to see the two...
Comments / 0