Provo, UT

Truck driver extricated after hitting UTA bus, sending it over gas pump, into vacant motel

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a UTA bus and a pickup truck. The incident happened at 1645 N. Canyon Road near BYU's LaVell Edwards Stadium....

kmvt

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
KUTV

Driver killed by flying road debris identified

(KUTV) — A driver hit and killed by flying road debris on Interstate 15 Friday afternoon has been identified. Officials said the driver was 30-year-old Brady Fuhriman from Millville. He was driving northbound in a Hyundai passenger car on I-15 near the Riverdale exit when debris from the southbound lanes went over the median and struck the car.
RIVERDALE, UT
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Wrong-way driver on I-15 leaves two dead

UPDATE: 3/12/22 12:02 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, police received reports of a white hatchback entering I-15 northbound from the 600 S off-ramp travelling the wrong direction. As the hatchback was moving southbound in the northbound lanes, a head-on collision occurred with a blue FJ Cruiser near 900 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead in state park

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing St. George man has been found dead in a Nevada state park. According to St. George News, Peter Droste, 63, was first reported missing on Feb. 9, 2022 to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department in Nevada. At the time, he was last spotted near the Moapa Valley […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

PHOTOS: Man flees Eagle Mountain crash, crashes again

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – A man was left in critical condition following a two-vehicle car crash in Eagle Mountain City on March 25.  The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an involved 30-year-old fled the scene of the first crash at 8:00 a.m. From there, the suspect rolled his car, crashing a second […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Fox5 KVVU

Utah man previously reported missing found dead at Valley of Fire

UPDATE: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was reported missing in family was found dead nearly a month later, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Peter Droste, 63, from St. George, UT, was found dead at Valley of Fire in Moapa Valley on March 9, LVMPD said Thursday. He was reported missing Feb. 11.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID

