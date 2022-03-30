ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

City of Hinton releases Spring clean-up schedule

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 hours ago
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The time has come once again, and though traces of winter have still lingered in the air over the past few weeks, residents in cities across West Virginia are making preparations for the state’s annual spring cleaning events.

The City of Hinton, which is set to host its Spring clean-up next month, is among those for which schedules have recently been announced.

Clean-up for Hinton will begin on April 12 and will wrap up on April 22, with April 23 being dedicated to a community pickup for roadside trash.

Couches, furniture, and other perishable items are among those permitted for the event, while it is requested that other loose trash items be bagged for pickup by the city public works.

Paint, chemicals, and tires have been listed as items that will not be accepted.

See the complete 2022 Hinton Spring clean-up schedule below,

April 13 & 14 – 10th Ave to 2nd Ave

April 18 – 2nd Ave to Bottom of Avis Bridge

April 19 – Avis (Remaining)

April 20 & 21 – Lower Bellepoint to Zion Mt Road

April 22 – Zion Mt to Summers County Hospital

April 23 – Volunteer Litter Pick Up

More information on news and upcoming events for the City of Hinton can be found on the city website.

