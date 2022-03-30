‘Apollo 10 1/2’: Richard Linklater Takes an Animated Space Trip Down Memory Lane

A Ghost Story is startlingly humane given its title. David Lowery’s 2017 film follows M (Rooney Mara) and C (Casey Affleck), a young married couple on the cusp of change. They live in an innocuous little house in rural Texas. The setting is mundane, and almost serene: their house is well-worn and washed in late afternoon sunshine; the interior is cluttered with flea market furniture and books. But there’s tension between M and C. They need to pack for a move, but C is reluctant. He has a soft spot for this house, this place. He’s a musician; he strums his guitar, his face permanently sullen. M is impatient. "What is it you like so much about this house?" she demands. "History," C responds. Cut to an excruciatingly long shot of M dragging a piece of furniture from their front door to the curbside. Cut to a wrecked car, just a few yards from the house. Smoke rises. C is dead in the driver’s seat.

