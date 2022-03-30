FLX WEEKLY: Wine & Herbs with Katherine Chase (podcast)

"Barefoot Contessa" host Ina Garten recently shared a promo on her Instagram page for her upcoming show, "Be My Guest," and her fans are beside themselves with anticipation. "I'd love to come! What time?" one follower (and hopeful guest of Garten's) joked. "Finally, something worth watching!" Garten's new series is unique in that it will be available across multiple platforms in different formats. It will air on Food Network in half-hour episodes with a focus on food, stream on discovery+ as an hour-long show (featuring Garten cooking and chatting with her guests more extensively), and be followed up with a podcast each week.

