Lincoln teenager arrested for terror offences

BBC
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old man from Lincoln has been arrested...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Family tribute after teenagers die in Coventry crash

A teenager who died when the car he was in hit a tree was a "young man who enjoyed life to the full", his family said. Casey Harper, 18, died along with Arjun Singh Sheregill, also 18, in the crash on Burns Road, Coventry, at about 05:20 GMT on Saturday, police said.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Burglars jailed after man dies protecting property

A gang of criminals have been jailed following the death of a businessman who died after he tried to stop them from breaking into his property. Peter Cordwell, 49, had driven to the site in Heywood, Rochdale, in a bid to thwart the burglars in October 2020. But, fearing for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Claire Holland: Man arrested over woman missing since 2012

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman missing since 2012 have arrested a man on suspicion of murder. Claire Holland, 32, from Lawrence Weston in Bristol, was last seen leaving a city centre pub on 6 June that year. Avon and Somerset Police said a 40-year-old man, previously arrested in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Zechelle Reid jailed for Birmingham nightclub murder

A man who fatally stabbed a club-goer in the stomach has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years. Jason Bentley-Morrison died hours being stabbed outside Lab11 in Digbeth on 22 August. CCTV showed Zechelle Reid say something to the victim as he was leaving the club, causing him to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police investigate report of man being raped in Exeter

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly raped in Exeter during the early hours of Tuesday. Officers said the assault was believed to have taken place between 04:00 and 05:15 BST on the grounds around St Sidwell's Church. Police said a 20-year-old man from the Exeter area was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fareham rape: Footage released of man after woman attacked

Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday. He then attacked her on a footbridge over Western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Denton: Rapist jailed after victim reported it at Boots

A man has been jailed for six years for raping a woman who reported the attack to staff at a local Boots chemist. Michael Henderson, 39, of Bamburgh Walk, Gosforth, attacked the victim in her home on 14 June 2019. She visited Boots the next day in West Denton where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Northwich toddler killer jailed for deadly attack

A man whose deadly attack on a toddler left her with a catastrophic brain injury "akin to a multi-storey fall" has been jailed for manslaughter. Brandon Heath, 22, attacked the girl at a house in Northwich while her mother gave a friend a lift on 30 August 2020, Cheshire Police said.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Clerkenwell: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 19, found dead in student halls in London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old woman was found dead in student halls in London. Sabita Thanwani was named by the Met Police on Sunday morning after the tragic discovery in Clerkenwell on Saturday. Officers were called at around 5.10am to a report of a woman “seriously injured” at the student block. Despite emergency workers’ best efforts, Ms Thanwani was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested a man in connection with her death on Sunday afternoon in the Clerkenwell area. He remains in police custody on suspicion of murder and assault.Detective Chief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Teenager arrested in connection to Winooski shooting

Dozens of turkey hunters gathered in Williston for a hunting education course Saturday ahead of the spring turkey season. Dozens of turkey hunters gathered in Williston for a hunting education course Saturday ahead of the spring turkey season. Senator Sanders talks no-fly zones in Ukraine. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
WINOOSKI, VT
BBC

Northampton teacher in court after body found buried in garden

A teacher has appeared in crown court charged with murder after a man's body was found buried in a garden. Fiona Beal, 48, is accused of killing Nicholas Billingham between 30 October and 10 November last year. Mr Billingham's body was found behind a house in Moore Street, in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jealous sister killed her mother and sibling and staged it to look like a murder-suicide

A Virginia woman has been convicted of killing her mother and sister then staging the crime scene so it would appear to be a murder-suicide. Fairfax County prosecutors said Megan Hargan, 39, attempted to hide her involvement in the 2017 double murder by making it appear as though her sister, Helen Hargan, 23, shot her mother Pamela Hargan, 63. Megan was ultimately convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm. Jurors recommended she serve two life sentences. Prosecutors believe the animosity between Megan and the rest of her family was born of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Midlands Police student officer sentenced over child images

A former student police officer who admitted making indecent images of children has been put on a sex offender scheme and had his phone and iPad confiscated. Keel Walker joined West Midlands Police in March 2021 but devices he owned were seized by officers the following month. He was sentenced...
PUBLIC SAFETY

