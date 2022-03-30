Homicide victims’ rights bill passes US House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – A homicide victims’ rights bill introduced by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday and is headed for the Senate.

The Homicide Victims’ Families Rights Act, a bipartisan bill that Swalwell worked on with Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), passed 406-20. It gives the families of homicide victims whose cases are in the federal system the right to have their loved one’s case reviewed if the case goes cold for three years.

The bill also requires the government to notify relatives of their rights and provide them with any updates on the cold case reviews, and provides for data collection on the problems with cold cases.

“I’m glad my colleagues in the House, on both sides of the aisle, agreed that we can and must do better for the families of homicide victims,” Rep. Swalwell stated in a news release. “Advancing this bill means advancing justice and accountability so that grieving families have a better chance of getting the closure and healing they deserve.”

Swalwell was a deputy district attorney in Alameda County. McCaul is a former federal prosecutor and deputy attorney general of the Lone Star State.

“As a career prosecutor, I’ve worked with hundreds of families who have lost a loved one to violent crime,” stated Kirschner in the same news release. “When homicides go unsolved, the pain is compounded and can be unbearable for families. This bill gives those families not just a voice but a legal right to request a review or full reinvestigation of the homicide of their loved one. Victims and their families deserve precisely the kind of right this bill delivers.”

The bill was drafted with the help of former federal prosecutors Glenn Kirschner and Katharine Manning, who fight for the rights of victims and their loved ones.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.