ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

DHR Health aims to give epilepsy patients more options

By Tylisa Hampton
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEp8u_0eu9UhPA00

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A team of medical professionals with DHR Health is treating epilepsy patients in the Rio Grande Valley.

‘It had to be someone she knew,’ Harlingen woman found dead in her home

The team is hoping to give them additional options by using them in a specialized unit.

Dr. Leonel Estofan, an Epilepsy specialist for DHR Health, said he has seen more epilepsy cases in the RGV.

“80 percent of my patients have epilepsy,” he said. “According to data, the general population of the Rio Grande Valley falls in the risk factor for a stroke which can also cause seizures which can cause epilepsy and they have to take medications for the rest of their life.”

Harlingen man dies in auto-pedestrian crash

While medications are a treatment option if patients don’t respond to the first or second medications, Dr. Estofan said those patients can become a candidate for their specialized unit.

“The Epilepsy Monitoring Unit is one of the best standards to try to give a real diagnosis to the patients,” said Estofan.

The unit consists of a mobilized group of medical professionals specializing in epilepsy. After monitoring the disease, they can tell if the patient either needs surgery or a medical device.

One killed in Harlingen crash involving 18-wheeler

“They are different smart devices that are implanted in the brain that stop the seizures,” said Dr. Estofan.

Dr. Estofan hopes their team can soon have a designated area in the hospital that would serve to educate and treat epilepsy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral

11K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ValleyCentral

RGV health expert encourages diabetes education

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The two most important lifestyle changes for diabetics are exercising and healthy eating habits.  However, Dr. Priscila Ibarra who is a Family Medicine doctor at South Texas Health System said most diabetics struggle to know what food alternatives are best for them. According to Dr. Ibarra, help from a health professional […]
HARLINGEN, TX
MedicalXpress

Researchers redefine the mechanisms of Dravet syndrome

Researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have found that dysfunction in an important cell subtype in the brain's neuronal network contribute to chronic symptoms in the neurodevelopmental disorder Dravet syndrome. The findings were published today in the journal Cell Reports. Dravet syndrome is a form of genetic epilepsy that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Health
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Health
WebMD

Long COVID Patients May Develop Nerve Damage: Study

March 3, 2022 -- Some patients with long COVID may have long-lasting nerve damage that could lead to fatigue, sensory changes, and pain in the hands and feet, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology: Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation. The nerve damage, which has been seen even among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Early signs of psoriatic arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a type of inflammatory arthritis that can affect some people who have psoriasis. First signs can include joint pain and swelling. Early treatment can help prevent joint damage. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory form of arthritis that can cause pain and swelling in the joints. It...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epilepsy#Dhr#Seizure#Smart Devices#Dhr Health#Specialized
ValleyCentral

8-year-old sponsors Edinburg’s first Blessing Box

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An eight-year-old girl sponsored Edinburg’s first Blessing Box. Kendra Cantu, from Edinburg, sponsored the blessing box for those in need of basic necessities, a post from the City of Edinburg stated. According to the post, Blessing Boxes are honor system food pantries. They provide food and non-food items, such as canned […]
EDINBURG, TX
This Is Reno

REMSA Health connects people to more options for care outside of the ER (sponsored)

In Washoe County, nearly 30% of the calls to the medical 911 center are for first aid level care – things like toothaches, rashes and sprained ankles. Though not all calls require a trip to the emergency room, REMSA Health says that people’s health and wellness still require care, which is why it has changed the way their team responds to medical 911 calls.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
ValleyCentral

Fort Hood soldier agreed to transport migrants from McAllen

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Fort Hood soldiers were sentenced to federal prison after conspiring to transport migrants. Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams 22, plead guilty on Dec. 2. Ivory Palmer, 21, also plead guilty on Jan. 10. The three men are active soldiers with the U.S. Army, according to a release from the […]
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD gets mental support K-9 unit

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is adding a new member to its mental support unit, a therapy dog named Ammo. Ammo is no stranger to the Pharr PD, he used to be a currency dog that would sniff out illegal cash. Police Chief Andy Harvey tells ValleyCentral Ammo will now be getting […]
PHARR, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Kansas health system notifies patients of October cyberattack

Parsons, Kan.-based Labette Health is notifying patients whose information may have been affected by an October cyberattack. An unauthorized third party disrupted Labette Health's systems between Oct. 15-24. An investigation found that the files the third party accessed contained patient information, including first and last names, medical information, treatments costs, dates of services, insurance information, Medicare or Medicaid numbers and Social Security numbers.
PARSONS, KS
MedicalXpress

Hydrocortisone does not prevent lung complication in extremely preterm infants

Hydrocortisone is no more effective than placebo at preventing damage that can result from oxygen and ventilator therapy necessary to keep preterm infants alive, according to research funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study of a potential treatment for the condition, known as bronchopulmonary dysplasia, appears in the New England Journal of Medicine.
HEALTH
Bristol Press

Health and Wellness Expo highlights area care options

BRISTOL – Health professionals and area residents gathered at Bristol Eastern High School Saturday to spread awareness, network and hold health screenings as part of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce Family Health and Wellness Expo. Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce Marketing and Communications Director Katie D’Agostino jokingly called...
BRISTOL, CT
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD lifts face mask mandate at district facilities

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD has announced the lifting of the face mask mandate. On Monday the PSJA School Board, during a meeting, the trustees voted to lift the mandate that was established in August 2021. According to the district’s news release they continue to strongly recommend the use of face […]
SAN JUAN, TX
WIBW

Wamego Health Center honored for excellence in patient care

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Health Center has been recognized for its excellence in patient care. Ascension Via Christi says the Wamego Health Center was recently honored for its overall quality of care by PRC - a leading national health care research firm. “Achieving this type of recognition takes a...
WAMEGO, KS
technologynetworks.com

Alzheimer’s Drug Candidate May Also Improve Memory in People With Down Syndrome

A new study shows that a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease may also improve cognitive function in people with Down syndrome. The drug sargramostim (GM-CSF, which stands for granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor) is the first to show memory improvement in Alzheimer's patients in a phase II clinical trial. GM-CSF is a normal human protein that is safe and well-tolerated with over 30 years of FDA-approved use for other disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy