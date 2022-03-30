DHR Health aims to give epilepsy patients more options

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A team of medical professionals with DHR Health is treating epilepsy patients in the Rio Grande Valley.

The team is hoping to give them additional options by using them in a specialized unit.

Dr. Leonel Estofan, an Epilepsy specialist for DHR Health, said he has seen more epilepsy cases in the RGV.

“80 percent of my patients have epilepsy,” he said. “According to data, the general population of the Rio Grande Valley falls in the risk factor for a stroke which can also cause seizures which can cause epilepsy and they have to take medications for the rest of their life.”

While medications are a treatment option if patients don’t respond to the first or second medications, Dr. Estofan said those patients can become a candidate for their specialized unit.

“The Epilepsy Monitoring Unit is one of the best standards to try to give a real diagnosis to the patients,” said Estofan.

The unit consists of a mobilized group of medical professionals specializing in epilepsy. After monitoring the disease, they can tell if the patient either needs surgery or a medical device.

“They are different smart devices that are implanted in the brain that stop the seizures,” said Dr. Estofan.

Dr. Estofan hopes their team can soon have a designated area in the hospital that would serve to educate and treat epilepsy.

