Business in the 318: Check out the newest 'most expensive home' on Zillow in Caddo Parish

Hello Shreveport. It was a busy week for the Shreveport-Bossier area and we have all the news you need to know. From Shreveport native business superstar to cameras watching businesses downtown. Take a look at the news making headlines in thebusiness world.

Local woman using her voice to teach others about business

Dr. Melva Williams is the vice-chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Southern University in Shreveport. She was also one of the six finalists for this year's Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Award.

The Shreveport native has already built a legacy of accomplishments in the academic and business world.

Williams graduated from Grambling State University in 1999.

Her career remains on an upward trajectory. She was recently announced as a finalist for West Virginia State University president's job. The decision for that position has yet to be announced.

The most expensive Caddo Parish home on Zillow

Have you always dreamed of living just outside the city limits on a beautiful 11.86-acre estate?

Well, your dream could come true. A Caddo Parish estate just south of Ellerbe Road is for sale with a price tag of $3.3 million. The home, located at 1675 Robson Road, takes claim to the priciest home in Caddo Parish on Zillow.

Return to office is creating childcare crisis for working parents

Businesses are bringing employees back into the office, causing working parents to scramble for affordable childcare as the COVID pandemic wanes.

This demand is bringing forward the question of affordability and availability, factors affecting families locally and globally.

The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children released statistics showing that just over 50% of parents were forced to adjust their work or school schedule to provide child care.

Cameras are watching downtown Shreveport

Shreveport employees from the Real Time Crime Center setup the first cameras that will be used to monitor the streets of Downtown Shreveport.

Keith Hansen, Shreveport's chief technology officer said there's was a "great need" in downtown after a few doors were smashed recently.

These 12 cameras will be monitoring the 600 block of Texas Street 24 hours per day. That footage will be fed directly to the real time crime center.

What's the future of the Jimmie Davis Bridge?

Louisiana has dedicated $150 million to replace, repair or reconfigure the historic Jimmie Davis Bridge that connects Shreveport and Bossier City and Caddo and Bossier parishes.

It needs reinforcement, repairs to the deck, steel structure and bridge approaches if it continues to carry motor vehicle traffic.

But there would be less work needed if it's converted to a walking bridge to encompass a trail network and linear park. Examples of this new design would be like the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville and Purple Bridge in Cincinnati.

Be on the lookout for Thursday and Sunday for Life in the 318 and The 318 to catch up on all the best stories you might have missed.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.