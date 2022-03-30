Dodgers: Jackie Robinson Day Game Only Available on Apple TV

SportsNet LA will not be showing the Dodgers Jackie Robinson Day Game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jackie Robinson Day is a special event for each and every MLB team, but it's especially meaningful for the Dodgers. Robinson broke the color barrier in Dodger blue and altered the course of baseball history, if not American history. It's a big day for the sport of baseball.

However, this year will be a little different - at least for Dodgers fans. In the midst of the lockout, MLB announced a new streaming deals with Apple TV and NBC sports. There were sure to be some changes coming as far as what platform had the rights to certain primetime games.

This change might not be well-received by the Dodgers faithful. The Dodgers Jackie Robinson Day game will not be available on SportsNet LA. As the LA Times' Bill Shaikin reported, it will solely be shown on Apple TV.

According to Apple, the game will not be tucked behind Apple TV's paywall so fans should find it somewhat easier to stream the game. That being said, there's likely to be a username and login involved in the process - as there is with everything these days.

The Dodgers are World Series favorites this year and play in a major media market so logically, a few of their games were going to be plucked by AppleTV to be exclusively streamed. It's just a little awkward that they picked the Dodgers Jackie Robinson Day game.

I guess it's par for the course for Dodgers fans. Many are all too used to jumping through hoops just to watch their team.