Malcolm Jenkins Retiring From NFL

By John Hendrix
 7 hours ago

Malcolm Jenkins has retired from the NFL after 13 seasons between the Saints and Eagles, winning two Super Bowls in the process.

Malcolm Jenkins is retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons. The announcement was made via Ryan Clark's Twitter account on Wednesday morning. The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first five seasons with the Saints, went to the Eagles for the next six, and then returned to New Orleans for his final two.

There were subtle hints that Jenkins could retire, as it was a question posed to him following the regular season finale against the Falcons. The recent reworking of his contract that took him down to a considerable amount of lesser money was also a big indicator.

This now leaves the Saints with two major holes on their back end. Marcus Maye was picked up in free agency from the Jets, while Daniel Sorensen was also added. However, Sorensen is projected to be more in a Jeff Heath type role for 2022.

New Orleans could shift some priority into retaining P.J. Williams now, and there's also the potential to make a run at free agent Tyrann Mathieu. They could also turn to the draft, but based on Dennis Allen's press conference on Tuesday, it sounds like they'd prefer to do it through the market.

